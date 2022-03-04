As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, European Union on Friday announced the suspension of cross-border cooperation programmes with Russia and Belarus, RT News reported. It is to be mentioned here that the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko has also been condemned by the international community for supporting Russia in the ongoing war. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also called for humanitarian assistance for war-torn Ukraine.

"Humanitarian corridors must be opened. Humanitarian convoys need safe passage. Civilians must be allowed to leave besieged cities safely. Russia must let our humanitarian partners deliver aid in the war zone," she wrote in a Twitter post. She also reaffirmed the European Union's support for Ukraine joining North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), emphasising that Ukrainians are members of the EU family. “We are in this together and we will accompany Ukraine in this process with determination, with unity and with solidarity," Leyen said during a press conference on Thursday, March 3.

EU to provide protection, residency, work opportunities to Ukrainians

According to Von Der Leyen, the EU will grant Ukrainians the right to live and work in the EU for up to three years, as well as provide protection, residency, work opportunities, and housing to Ukrainian refugees. She stated that the commission is preparing operational guidelines to assist member states' border guards in efficiently managing arrivals at Ukraine's borders. In times of war, this is both a compassionate deed and an obligation on the part of Europeans, she added. Approximately one million refugees fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, informed the EU President in a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The US imposes further sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Meanwhile, the United States imposed further sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus as the world continues to punish Moscow for its unprovoked attack on Kyiv. Sanctions include extending export controls that target Russian oil refining and entities supporting the Russian and Belarusian military. "The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling Putin's invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defence sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from US airspace", the White House said in a statement. It is pertinent to mention here that Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and continues to escalate it despite drawing serious flak from the International community for its unprovoked action.

