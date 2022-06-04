EU Has No Plan To Impose Sanctions On Russian Gas, Says Top Official

A day after the European Union (EU) gave its final approval to fresh sanctions on Russian energy, a top EU official said that the bloc has no plans to ban Russian gas. In an interview published with the Stampa newspaper, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said the union will not pass any order that would harm the EU too much.

"The official position of the European Commission is that no sanctions are out of the question. But today we are not talking about a gas blockade. The theme is to strike at Russia without hurting ourselves too much," TASS quoted Gentiloni as saying.

Further, he said that the six phases of sanctions that were imposed earlier in the past three months were enough to devastate the Russian economy. He acknowledged that the latest sanctions which were imposed on Friday, June 3, were difficult for the bloc too. Notably, the EU imposed fresh sanctions on Russian energy and the country's largest bank, Sberbank, as retaliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Six packages of sanctions will have a devastating impact on the Russian economy," he said. "It is very difficult to make decisions in Brussels," the leader added.

"The rules must be changed. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron have made this clear and I expect Berlin to look into this as well," he stated when asked about the EU's adoption of the latest package of restrictions.

Earlier, EU imposed similar sanctions on Russian coal

It is worth recalling that the EU has been imposing sanctions since the onset of war. Earlier in April, it imposed similar sanctions on Russian coal, worth 4 billion euros ($4.39 billion) per year. "We have just adopted our 6th package of tough sanctions against Russia and will keep the pressure on. Europe will support Ukraine as long as it takes, with all the financial, technical and humanitarian aid possible. We will help them rebuild, reform and modernise," said President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen following the imposition of the sixth round of sanctions against Russia.