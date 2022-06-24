EU Holds Russia Solely Responsible For Global Food Security Crisis Amid Ongoing War

During the European Union (EU) summit in Brussels on Thursday, leaders of the bloc alleged that Russia is solely responsible for the global food security crisis. The EU leaders also blamed Russia for attempting to "weaponize food" in its war against Ukraine. During the meeting, the European Council also called on Russia to unblock the Black Sea in order to allow the export of grain and commercial shipping operations. In addition, the Council also stated that Russia must immediately stop targeting agricultural facilities.

"The European Council supports the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General to this end. The European Council underlines that EU sanctions against Russia allow the free flow of agricultural and food products and the delivery of humanitarian assistance," the EU summit resolution noted. In addition, the Solidarity Lanes initiative, which aims to improve agricultural exports from Ukraine via various land routes and EU ports, also received support from the European Council. EU leaders also urged the Commission and the Member States to increase their efforts to aid poor nations in realigning their supply chains, building particularly on the FARM initiative as well as UN and G7 initiatives.

EU calls on to enhance growth of developing nations' manufacturing capacity

Further, the European Council called on to accelerate the delivery of the relevant 'Team Europe flagship initiatives' agreed upon during the recent European Union - African Union Summit. The initiative seeks to develop sustainable food production and strengthen agricultural productivity, including protein crops, and agri-business capacity on the African continent. In addition, the EU leaders also emphasised the need to work on projects with international allies to boost the growth of developing nations' manufacturing capacity for inputs, particularly sustainable fertilisers.

EU vows to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine

It should be mentioned here that the European Council also took note of the Commission's impending proposal to provide Ukraine with additional exceptional macro-financial assistance of up to EUR 9 billion in 2022. It urged the Commission to promptly present its proposals on EU support for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in collaboration with international partners, organisations and experts. Meanwhile, the European Union also vowed to continue providing military assistance to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against Russian aggression and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Image: AP