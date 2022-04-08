The European Union (EU) on Friday targetted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters in the latest raft of sanctions imposed by the bloc on Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine war. On the 44th day of the ongoing war between both neighbouring nations, the EU’s announced its restrictions on Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35.

The EU move follows the United States which has already announced sanctions against Vorontsova and Tikhonova. A senior US official had said on Wednesday, “We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them”. It is to note here that Washington has also imposed financial restrictions on the family of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with major Russian banks. America’s moves have been already denounced by Moscow as a “direct attack” on normal citizens.

Since Russia announced its military operation in Ukraine, the EU has stood in strong support of Ukraine while also starting the process of Kyiv’s admission into the 27-nation-bloc. Most recently, the European Union agreed on the fifth package of sanctions against Russia which placed a full-fledged ban on coal imports from Russia. The vote took place on Thursday and the new sanctions are set to come into effect on April 8.

The bloc said, “The four packages of sanctions have hit hard and limited the Kremlin's political and economic options. We are seeing tangible results. But, in view of events, we need to increase our pressure further."

"Today, we are proposing to take our sanctions a step further. We will make them broader and sharper so that they cut even deeper in the Russian economy,” the EU had added.

Zelenskyy called for more sanctions against Russia

EU's sanctions against Putin's daughters came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “powerful sanctions” against Russia in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. In a message to the world, Zelenskyy noted that “half measures” will not work and said, “Do not pretend as if you're trying to support Ukraine but don't want to lose all economic relations with Russia. Half measures won't work”.

The Ukrainian President told Arnab, “Sanctions would be like weapons, sanctions should be like nuclear weapons, sanctions are like modern state of the art weapons...Impose all the sanctions, powerful sanctions...Do not pretend you are trying to support Ukraine, but continue economic relations with Russia.”

From saying Kyiv is 'ready to withdraw' to positions before February 24 to taunting the United Nations (UN), Zelenskyy also spoke about a range of issues with Arnab Goswami. Starting off by thanking Republic for the opportunity to “talk to ordinary people through the channel", Zelenskyy averred that he has “no other willingness but to put an end” to the war which started on February 24.

(Image AP)