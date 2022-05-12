EU Internal Market Commissioner Says 'unfair' To Divide EU Over Oil Embargo Against Russia

Amid the relentless Russia Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, the European Union Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton claims that dividing the EU over an oil embargo against Russia is "unfair," even though Hungary has displayed opposition to the restrictions, CNN reported. In this issue, the European Commission is currently addressing and discussing proposals to convince nations such as Hungary and Slovakia to join the EU.

According to a CNN report, Hungary has stated that the EU's proposed embargo on Russian oil would be an "atomic bomb" on the country's economy. Further, Hungary's Foreign Minister said in a video broadcast on social media on May 4 that the EU restriction on Russian oil will utterly destroy his nation's energy supply, making it impossible for Hungary to obtain the oil it needs to keep its economy operating.

In addition to this, Breton stressed that the EU has responded rapidly to impose five packages of penalties so far and that they must undertake talks to ensure that everyone is taken care of. The Internal Market commissioner told CNN, “We have two countries which are 100% dependent on oil, Russian oil, so we have to take care of them. In other words, if we apply these sanctions, we have also to propose alternative solutions to the ones who need them. This is exactly what we are doing. This is why it's taking a little bit of time, but we are working on it in solidarity".

EU chief lauds 'progress' made with Hungary over Russian oil embargo

Meanwhile, earlier, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen hailed the "progress" achieved during talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been resisting Brussels' plans for a Russian oil embargo. PM Orban has always stated that he will not accept the European Commission's proposed sixth package of EU sanctions on Russia since Hungary is dependent on Russian oil through a single pipeline, The Guardian reported.

Further, the EU head stated on Twitter that the evening's talk with PM Orban was useful to clarify problems linked to penalties and energy security. She asserted that they have made progress on this subject.

This evening’s discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security.



We made progress, but further work is needed. I will convene a VC with regional players to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 9, 2022

As part of the sixth package of penalties against Russia, President von der Leyen has ordered EU member nations to reduce crude oil imports over the next six months and refined goods imports by the end of the year.

