EU Joins Ukraine's 'genocide' Case Against Russia At ICJ, Shares Relevant Information

As Moscow continues its invasion of Kyiv, the European Union (EU) joined Ukraine's "genocide" case against Russian Federation in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - located in The Hague. On Thursday, August 18, the EU submitted the relevant information to the UN court about the case concerning 'Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)'. "We are grateful to the EU for joining the case of Ukraine against Russia at the UN International Court of Justice on charges of genocide. Justice will prevail," stated the representative office of Ukraine to the EU, European Pravda reported.

In a press release, the ICJ stated that Article 34, paragraph 2, of the Statute, provides that organisations can voluntarily present matters to the Court about the case with the relevant facts. "Article 69, paragraph 2, of the Rules of Court, states that when a public international organization sees fit to furnish, on its own initiative, information relevant to a case before the Court, it shall do so in the form of a Memorial to be filed in the Registry before the closure of the written proceedings," the UN court stated.

Ukraine moves to ICJ accusing Russia of committing 'genocide'

Earlier in March, Ukraine moved to the UN's top court accusing Russia of committing "genocide" in the war-torn country. Later in June, an UN-led delegation also visited Ukraine to collect evidence of war crimes executed by Russian forces since the onset of the war on February 24. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also hailed a bipartisan group of US senators for introducing a draft resolution that seeks to declare Russia's activities in Ukraine as "genocide".

Genocide Convention of 1948

It is significant to mention here that Ukraine invoked the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, or the genocide convention, in its appeal to the ICJ. This convention has been signed by both Ukraine and Russia. Article IX of the Genocide Convention empowers the world's highest court to resolve disputes between Contracting Parties concerning the interpretation, application, or implementation of the Convention.

Image: AP/ Twitter/@CIJ_ICJ