EU Lawmakers Set To Declare Russia A 'state Sponsor' Of Terror On Wednesday

European Parliament is set to designate Russia as a "state sponsor" of terror for its alleged war crimes in Ukraine. EU lawmakers on Tuesday met to declare Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" in accordance with the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Russia is directing attacks against the civilian population and targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, medical facilities, and schools," a document published by the European Parliament said on Nov 22. The European Union will pass a resolution in a vote on Wednesday, Nov 23 to officially designate Russia.

"In its war against Ukraine the Russian military has intensified its strikes on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, hospitals, medical facilities, schools and shelters - violating international law and international humanitarian law in the process," the European Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

MEPs want to prepare ground for Putin to hold accountable for war crimes

Members of the European Union noted, that by declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, MEPs want to prepare the ground for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government to be held accountable for these crimes before an international tribunal. A debate took place among the EU members during the October plenary session. The US, although, did not approve declaring Russia a terroist state. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said at a breifing that Biden administration decided that Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine pushed to hold Russian accountable for its ongoing invasion.

Countries determined by the Secretary of State to have repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism are designated pursuant to three laws: section1754(c) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, section 40 of the Arms Export Control Act, and section 620A of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961). The leaders of Canada, the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States met on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss what they described as Russia's "barbaric missile attacks" that was perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.