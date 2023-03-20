EU Member States Reach 'political Consensus' To Provide Ammunition For Ukraine

Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that the European Union member states have agreed to provide a joint set of ammunition to Ukraine amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war. The member states of the international body have reached a ‘political consensus’ over the issue and have agreed to provide the war-stricken country with one million rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine. The EU states came to the conclusion after a delegation from the member states met in Brussels to discuss the approach the country should take amid the ongoing war. The Estonian defence minister shared the news on Twitter on Monday.

“If there is a will, there is a way - was not easy, but political consensus has been reached - 1 million rounds of 155mm to Ukraine,” the Estonian defence minister wrote on Twitter. The announcement by the European Union came after reports are emerging that Kyiv is running out of ammunition way faster than its western allies can produce, CNN reported. However, following the Brussels meeting German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius assured that ammunition production can be increased quickly to meet the Ukrainian demands.

Meeting the need for ammunition kept at ‘highest priorities

According to CNN, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that during the meeting, it was determined that fulfilling the Ukrainian need for artillery and ammunition was given the ‘highest priority’. “The highest priority needed is artillery ammunition. It is not only about the quantity, but also about the speed of delivery. The sooner we get as many shells as possible, the more lives will be saved,” Kuleba asserted as per the report by CNN. According to the American news outlet, similar promises were made by EU top diplomat Josep Borrell. “In order to increase our production capacity there have to be clear prospects for demand. That is why there are three tracks that go together," Borrell asserted on Monday. “First, the ones (ammunition) that we already have. Second, the ones that have to be produced. Third, the industrial capacity to produce more. It is one after the other and all together, it makes a comprehensive and coherent package. Funding is there. Capacity is there. They have to be increased and the Member States have to act together to be more efficient,” he added.