EU Members Engage In Heated Debates Over Candidacy Status To Ukraine & Moldova: Report

In the latest development, members of the European Union (EU) are embroiled in heated discussions after granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, Germany’s Die Welt reported. This comes as Western Balkan states express their displeasure with the procedure to grant the candidate status to both countries. According to reports, a significant development in the accession negotiations was anticipated from the summit on June 24 between the 27 EU leaders and the six heads of state from the Western Balkans. The long-awaited accession procedures for North Macedonia and Albania, which have been on the EU waiting list for 17 and 8 years respectively, were among the issues mentioned.

However, those negotiations could not be succeeded since Bulgaria opposed the admission of North Macedonia citing their protracted disagreements over language, history and the rights of the Bulgarian minority in Skopje. As the accession process requires unanimous approval, Bulgaria essentially exercised a veto, which halted negotiations with Albania, which is the next in line after North Macedonia. Meanwhile, the EU summit was denounced as a "terrifying demonstration of incompetence" by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Austria, Slovenia back Bosnia-Herzegovina for candidacy status

Furthermore, the Albanian Prime Minister also expressed anguish, stating that "not even a war in Europe, which could become a global catastrophe, was able to bring about their unity," Die Welt reported. Meanwhile, Austria and Slovenia attempted to persuade other EU members that Bosnia-Herzegovina, a state in the Western Balkans whose accession had been promised since 2003, should also be given the candidate status. "It needs the same rules for everyone. We must not use double standards in the accession process. It is a matter of fairness and a question of credibility," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer remarked.

Russia condemns EU's decision to grant candidacy status to Ukraine & Moldova

Meanwhile, Russia has slammed the EU for its decision to grant candidacy status to Ukraine and Moldova, and also warned of "negative consequences." Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the decision as an attempt to infringe on Russia's sphere of influence within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which is composed of former Soviet Union states. However, it is to be noted here that it could take several years for Ukraine and Moldova to be full-fledged members of the bloc.

Image: AP