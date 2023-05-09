EU Must Not Be Intimidated By Russia's Military Power, Must Assist Kyiv: German Chancellor

The European Union (EU) "must not be intimidated by Moscow 'power plays' as it showcases military power and might," but instead shall continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, according to the reports. Scholz's remarks came as Russia marked Victory Day with a parade on May 9 commemorating the WWII victory of the Soviet Army against Hitler's Nazi troops. “Two thousand two hundred kilometres north-east from here, Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and missiles today,” Scholz was reported saying in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“We must not be intimidated by such power plays. Let’s remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine – for as long as it takes," the German Chancellor said.

West forgotten Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany: Putin in speech

At the Victory Day parade, Russia's President Vladimir Putin criticised the West, saying they had forgotten the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. In a speech on Red Square, Moscow during the Victory Day celebrations, Putin stressed that he wanted to see a peaceful future for Russia and that his entire country was behind what Russia calls the “special military operation” that he ordered in February 2022 in neighbouring Ukraine.

As Putin walked from the Kremlin to Red Square he was greeted by massed ranks of military personnel. Russians celebrated the day with fervour for the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army during what Russians call the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45 or WWII. As many as 27 million citizens died. According to the Russian state press, as many as 500 Russian soldiers who were a part of Ukraine's military operation were present at the parade. Putin during his speech told the Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine that the “whole country is praying for them."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Prime Minister 'carefully' planned a counteroffensive against Russia, PM Denys Shmyhal told Sky News in a remark that Kyiv's forces are preparing for the counteroffensive against Russia. Shmyhal noted that he paid a visit to a British military training area on Salisbury Plain to watch British and New Zealand troops assisting the Ukrainian recruits and training them to launch a counteroffensive to reclaim the lost territories. The British has been training Ukrainians as a part of an assistance programme to turn thousands of civilians into soldiers to fight Russian aggression.