EU Nations Divided Over Coal Ban On Russia In 5th Round Of Sanctions Package

European Union diplomats on Wednesday failed to approve a new sanctions package against Russia proposed by the European Commission, seemingly divided over the coal ban. The bloc had revoked Russia's "most-favoured-nation" trade status that enables EU nations to impose punitive tariffs on Russian trade and commerce.

However, as the European leaders prepared a new package of sanctions as a measure against Russia's recent alleged civilian assassinations in the northwest towns of Irpin and Bucha, they remained reluctant on the total ban on all types of coal that they mulled would affect existing contracts.

EU had earlier placed an import ban on Russian steel and iron, luxury goods and cars worth more than 50,000 euros ($55,000), and investments in oil companies and the energy sector by EU nationals or entities.

Helping EU countries to curb reliance on Russian fossil fuels.



17 countries requested and will receive our technical expertise that will help them phase out reliance by:



⚡diversifying energy supplies

⚡accelerating sustainable energy transition

⚡increasing energy efficiency — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 6, 2022

Russia supplied more than half of total natural gas demands in Germany in 2021

In a recent meeting of EU envoys held on Wednesday, April 6, Germany, the EU’s largest importer of Russian coal opposed the new sanctions package proposed by the European Commission. The EU allied nation argued that such a sanction measure would not only affect existing contracts but all future contracts with Russia.

In 2021, Russia supplied more than half of the total natural gas demands in Germany. Half of Germany’s coal imports that are essential for steel manufacturing industries is imported from Russia. Berlin’s energy reliance on Moscow dates back to the 1980s when the two nations started the first natural gas pipeline.

We must increase pressure on Putin and the Russian government again.



So we propose to tighten our sanctions even further.



They limit the Kremlin´s political and economic options.



They affect Russia much harder than us.



And they will not be our last sanctions. pic.twitter.com/2ihQiz0Yqx — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 6, 2022

As the EU coordinated the sanctions to deter Kremlin’s war in sovereign Ukrainian territory, Germany’s Finance Minister, Christian Lindner admitted that Germany became so heavily dependent on energy imports from Russia. “It was a mistake,” he said at a briefing in Luxembourg.

While Germany had agreed to halt the Nord Storm 2 pipeline, it appears to be shaken over European Union’s president Ursula von der Leyen's newly proposed fifth round of sanctions that ban Russian coal completely. Coal is a major energy resource for Germany’s chemical and steel companies.

Berlin's chemical, mining and pharmaceutical companies already warned that blocking the gas imports might hit the industry severely, also resulting in significant job losses. Robert Habeck, Germany’s Energy Minister, had also scrambled to strike a deal with Qatar, adding that Berlin might be able to reduce the Russian energy dependency by over 40%. Almost 60% of the EU’s total energy demands were met by net imports last year, and Germany accounted for the highest at 63.7%.