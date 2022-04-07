Last Updated:

EU Nations Divided Over Coal Ban On Russia In 5th Round Of Sanctions Package

In a recent meeting of EU envoys Germany, the EU’s largest importer of Russian coal opposed the new sanctions package proposed by EU Commission.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
EU

IMAGE: AP


European Union diplomats on Wednesday failed to approve a new sanctions package against Russia proposed by the European Commission, seemingly divided over the coal ban. The bloc had revoked Russia's "most-favoured-nation" trade status that enables EU nations to impose punitive tariffs on Russian trade and commerce.

However, as the European leaders prepared a new package of sanctions as a measure against Russia's recent alleged civilian assassinations in the northwest towns of Irpin and Bucha, they remained reluctant on the total ban on all types of coal that they mulled would affect existing contracts.

EU had earlier placed an import ban on Russian steel and iron, luxury goods and cars worth more than 50,000 euros ($55,000), and investments in oil companies and the energy sector by EU nationals or entities.

Russia supplied more than half of total natural gas demands in Germany in 2021

In a recent meeting of EU envoys held on Wednesday, April 6, Germany, the EU’s largest importer of Russian coal opposed the new sanctions package proposed by the European Commission. The EU allied nation argued that such a sanction measure would not only affect existing contracts but all future contracts with Russia.

READ | In Lithuania, protesters dye pond near Russian Embassy blood-red for Russia's war crimes

In 2021, Russia supplied more than half of the total natural gas demands in Germany. Half of Germany’s coal imports that are essential for steel manufacturing industries is imported from Russia. Berlin’s energy reliance on Moscow dates back to the 1980s when the two nations started the first natural gas pipeline. 

READ | US warns India, China of 'significant & long-term' consequences of alignment with Russia

As the EU coordinated the sanctions to deter Kremlin’s war in sovereign Ukrainian territory, Germany’s Finance Minister, Christian Lindner admitted that Germany became so heavily dependent on energy imports from Russia. “It was a mistake,” he said at a briefing in Luxembourg.

READ | Russia lauds India for being 'reliable partner,' says bilateral talks reached a new level

While Germany had agreed to halt the Nord Storm 2 pipeline, it appears to be shaken over European Union’s president Ursula von der Leyen's newly proposed fifth round of sanctions that ban Russian coal completely. Coal is a major energy resource for Germany’s chemical and steel companies.

READ | Russia says troops withdrawal from Kyiv is a 'goodwill gesture' to promote negotiations

Berlin's chemical, mining and pharmaceutical companies already warned that blocking the gas imports might hit the industry severely, also resulting in significant job losses. Robert Habeck, Germany’s Energy Minister, had also scrambled to strike a deal with Qatar, adding that Berlin might be able to reduce the Russian energy dependency by over 40%. Almost 60% of the EU’s total energy demands were met by net imports last year, and Germany accounted for the highest at 63.7%. 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND