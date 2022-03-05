EU Official Terms Ukraine-Russia Crisis 'remake Of Cold War,' Adds 'only Putin Can End It'

In a statement over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war crisis, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said that people escaping the war-hit country account for over 1 million and the figure is rapidly increasing. The EU official further acknowledged the attack by the Russian military on the nuclear power plant and underlined that 'it could have caused a catastrophe'. Additionally, Borrell revealed that discussions are on with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the introduction of an emergency safety site around the plant.

Russia-Ukraine war crisis: Statement from European Union Foreign Policy Chief

"The International Red Cross is not able to enter the country. We saw that Russians attacked in the direct vicinity of the nuclear power plant. It could have caused a catastrophe. We have announced sanctions and they will be implemented. President Putin intended to divide us but, in a contrast, we are more united than ever. The world is with Ukraine. We had to avoid the Russian oligarchs. We have to locate them to seize their assets," said Josep Borrell Fontelles.

"We have to stop the chain of money flow financing this war. The situation in Moldova is fragile, and they need urgent support and we will provide it. This is not east vs west. This is not a remake of the cold war. We are trying to defend the territorial integrity of all the states. We are defending international law. We are not enemies of the Russians. We are friends of Ukraine. This is Putin's war and only Putin can end it," added EU Foreign Policy Chief.

Top Putin sympathisers & Oligarchs likely to face EU & US sanctions

The Biden administration earlier described the Ukraine invasion by Russia a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments and reiterated imposing economic sanctions on Moscow's top elites, oligarchs and other political leaders that have a close connection with Putin. Since then, a number of sanctions have been imposed by several European Union countries, Western countries and other international organisations, which are especially focused on Russian oligarchs.

According to the Oxford dictionary, an oligarch is an extremely rich and powerful person, especially a Russian who became rich in business after the end of the former Soviet Union. Before 1991, the word means a form of government where a group of few rich and powerful people rule over a country. In this context, a ruler is generally referred to as an oligarch.