EU Officials Arrive In Kyiv To Meet Zelenskyy As Russia Launches Rocket On Kramatorsk

A dozen of European Union officials arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, February 2 on the anniversary of the Russian invasion to pledge more military, financial aid, and political support for war-torn Ukraine as the conflict continues to rage in the eastern flank of Europe. The European delegation arrived in Ukraine as the eastern city of Kramatorsk was hit by a Russian rocket, striking a building and killing three.

EU, Ukraine to implement priority action plan

EU's top executive members, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and fifteen commissioners met with the Ukrainian officials and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy. The visit is being reported as the biggest since Russia launched an all-out assault on neighbouring Kyiv. Ahead of the visit, European Commission unveiled a EU-Ukraine priority action plan for the integration of the war-torn country into the bloc’s internal market. This has to be approved by the officials on both sides. The deal is aimed at boosting customs-free access for Ukrainian exports to the EU market, according to the draft document seen by Euractiv that will be released after the summit.

Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia‘s invasion.



This time, with my team of Commissioners.



We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever.



And to deepen further our support and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/zf8fvoNKnG — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 2, 2023

The plan is aimed at considering Ukraine’s "request to extend the measures beyond the current validity,” the draft document read, adding that the two sides will discuss strengthening “trade-enhancing” as well as the suspension of all tariffs for time being.

“It is a very strong signal that we are in Kyiv during the war. It’s a signal to the Ukrainian people. It’s a signal to Russia. It’s a signal to the world,” a senior EU official told reporters, according to Euractiv.

Ahead of the meeting with the EU delegation, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted in a statement that Kyiv and the bloc set to embark on an "ambitious goal" of joining the EU in two years. The EU officials, however, clarified that Ukraine must recognize it may not be possible to soon integrate the country into the Union. In June, last year, the EU approved Ukraine's candidacy status but it may several years for the bloc to officially incorporate the war-ravaged nation amid the Russian offensive. Taking to his official Telegram handle, Ukraine's premier noted that the country is planning to implement all seven of the European Commission's recommendations to gain official entry. This also includes more robust laws to tighten the issue of money laundering.