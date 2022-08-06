EU Okays Decision To Reduce Gas Use By 15% Amid Threat Of Russia Cutting Off Supply

The Council of the European Union on Friday, 5 August, adopted the decision on reducing gas use by 15% this winter. The decision has been taken after the EU energy ministers agreed to reduce the natural gas demand by 15% on 26 July. The member states have decided to lower their gas demand by 15% in comparison to their average use in the past five years, from 1 August 2022 to 31 March 2023.

The decision to reduce gas demand is aimed to save gas for this winter and prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia. In the statement, the EU Council accused Russia of using energy supplies as a "weapon." The EU Council has stated that the member states can take measures according to their choice to reduce the demand for gas. The EU Council has made an exception regarding mandatory gas reduction for member states that are not interconnected with gas networks of member states’. Member states which are reliant on gas for electricity production have been exempted from mandatory gas reduction. Member states can limit their reduction target if they have overshot their gas storage filling targets and were reliant on gas. According to the statement, the EU is facing a supply crisis with reduced gas supply from Russia and a serious risk of a complete halt.

"The purpose of the gas demand reduction is to make savings for this winter, in order to prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia, which is continuously using energy supplies as a weapon," the EU Council said in a statement.

Today the 🇪🇺 adopted a regulation to reduce ↘️gas demand by 15% this winter.



This reduction is voluntary but could become mandatory if a security of supply ⚠️ alert is triggered.



But what does that mean exactly❓



👇https://t.co/CJRih3XiDG#REpowerEU #EnergySecurity — EU Council (@EUCouncil) August 5, 2022

EU Ministers agreed to reduce demand of gas

Notably, the EU Energy ministers in July agreed to reduce the gas demand on July 26. The decision was taken a day after Russian energy giant Gazprom said that it would supply gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 20% of capacity. Before the war with Ukraine, Russia exported around 40% of Europe's natural gas, however, the supply has now reduced to around 15% which has caused the surge in the prices, according to AP. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision of EU nations and called it a "decisive step" to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by Russian President Vladimir Putin. She underscored the commitment of EU nations to reduce gas consumption by 15% to help stock up the storage facilities before the winter season.

I strongly welcome the endorsement by Council of the regulation to reduce gas demand and prepare for the winter.



It is a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption.



Thanks to today’s decision, Europe is now ready to address its energy security, as a Union. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 26, 2022

📉 Today 🇪🇺 energy ministers agreed to reduce gas demand by 15% this winter as a demonstration of solidarity.



This reduction is voluntary but could become mandatory if a security of supply alert is triggered.



More 👇 https://t.co/X5S0diMdoS#TTE #Energy #Gas #EnergySecurity pic.twitter.com/lgWLoZhA2C — EU Council (@EUCouncil) July 26, 2022

Image: AP

Inputs from AP