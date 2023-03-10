EU, Over 30 Nations Urge Russia To Stop And Pull Back Putin's Troops From Ukraine

Members of the European Union (EU) and 10 other delegations at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have urged Russia to retract its military equipment, forces, and "Rosatom" employees from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and to return full control of the facility to Ukraine. The European Union Statement at the IAEA Board of Governors on nuclear safety, security, and safeguards in Ukraine comes after Russia launched missiles across Ukraine. Due to the Russian air raids, at least nine people have been killed and power at Europe's largest nuclear plant has been lost. The Russian troops have targeted the Ukrainian cities, Kharkiv (north), Odesa (south), and Zhytomyr (west) where they have hit buildings and infrastructure. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia fired 81 missiles which have resulted in power blackouts in several areas, as per multiple media reports.

“The EU and its Member States will never recognise Russia’s attempted illegal seizure of the ZNPP. We strongly call on Russia to withdraw its military equipment and all personnel, including that of ROSATOM from the ZNPP, and return its full control to its rightful owner, Ukraine,” read the EU statement.

37 nations call on Russia to withdraw from Europe

While condemning the Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, the statement by the European Union stated that the Russian Federation “has shown no sign of complying with the three resolutions adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors in 2022, or the previous consensus resolutions of the IAEA General Conference,” reported Ukrinform. Further, the 37 nations at IAEA have agreed that "any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of the UN Charter, international law and the Statute of the Agency.'' The 37 countries have stated, "We also continue to support the IAEA Director General’s efforts to reach an agreement on the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP, in full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine's people have been experiencing hourly blackouts after the country was hit by 15 missile attacks and 18 drone strikes by Russian troops. According to Ukrenergo, which is Ukraine's state energy company, the country's electricity system has been damaged by the 15 Russian missiles and 18 drone strikes, causing damage and leaving residents in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv with no power, reported Sky news. However, Ukrainian authorities have been working to restore power in the regions.