EU Parliament Leader Criticises German Chancellor's Stand Of Not Visiting Ukraine

Manfred Weber, the chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, has chastised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for refusing to visit Kyiv, pointing out that Frank-Walter Steinmeier was not invited.

"What should the Ukrainians do now? Should you apologise for not inviting the Federal President?" Weber asked on Bayern2 radio on May 3. Scholz had earlier stated on ZDF that Steinmeier's detention in Ukraine in mid-April was impeding his journey.

According to Weber, the Ukrainians are in a "fight for survival". "That's why swallow it now, once a decision has been made, of which it has been admitted that it wasn't perfect, and show solidarity," he added.

He went on to say that the Ukrainians are currently paying the price for the mistakes made in recent years, acknowledging that the Federal President has a specific responsibility.

Steinmeier's stance on Russia when he was the chancellor was condemned in Ukraine. The Federal President had planned to visit Kyiv in mid-April alongside the heads of state of Poland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, but was turned down due to a lack of notice. Scholz had already indicated his dissatisfaction with the Kyiv regime's refusal to invite the German President.

"It can't work that from a country that provides so much military assistance, so much financial assistance that is needed when it comes to the security guarantees that are important for Ukraine in the future, but then you say the President can't come," Scholz said.

Ukrainian envoy slams Scholz for stand against visiting Kyiv

Further, the Ukrainian envoy to Germany slammed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for saying he would not visit the war-torn country because Kyiv had declined to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier because of his suspected ties to Russia.

According to the German website Merkur.de, Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk said, "Playing an insulted liver sausage doesn't sound very statesmanlike." Melnyk went on to say that "this is about the most brutal war of extermination since the Nazi invasion of Ukraine, it's not kindergarten."

Melnyk urged the German government to execute the Bundestag's demand to expand military aid to Ukraine, emphasising that Ukraine would expect much more than a symbolic visit. A majority of Bundestag members voted in favour of a document on April 28 urging the government to extend military aid to Kyiv while simultaneously condemning the country's violence.

Meanwhile, at least 30 cultural and artistic figures, including German journalists, singers, and painters, have signed an open letter to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, urging him not to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons.

Image: AP