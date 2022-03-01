EU Parliament Passes Resolution On Russia's 'illegal & Unjustified' Aggression On Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament on Tuesday voted on a resolution following the debate on EU responses to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In the resolution adopted, the European Parliament has recommended that Ukraine be granted EU candidature. Moreover, it has condemned in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s 'illegal, unprovoked and unjustified' military aggression against Ukraine, as well as the involvement of Belarus in this aggression. It has asked the Russian Federation to 'immediately terminate all military activities' in Ukraine, unconditionally withdraw all military and paramilitary forces and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

For the same, the European Parliament in the resolution has suggested Russia and Ukraine continue diplomatic efforts, and urges the Russian Federation to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in order to save the people in Ukraine and beyond, as well as its own people, from the scourge of war.

The European Parliament has recommended that #Ukraine be granted #EU candidate status!

Thank you, Europe! pic.twitter.com/Sfp4Sgqy5q — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 1, 2022

EU denounces the unilateral recognition by the Russian Federation of LPR & DPR

"Denounces the unilateral recognition by the Russian Federation of the independence of the Russian-occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine and urges all countries to refrain from joining it in this recognition; reiterates that the EU does not recognise and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea as a violation of international law and remains committed to fully implementing its non-recognition policy, including through restrictive measures and cooperation in international forums," the resolution adopted read.

Further, the European Parliament in the resolution has categorically rejected the Russian rhetoric hinting at the possible resort to weapons of mass destruction, in the context of an already deteriorated and eroded global non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control architecture. The bloc has reminded the Russian Federation of its international obligations and warned of the dangers of a nuclear escalation of the conflict.

EU stresses the need to place a special emphasis on vulnerable groups

Acknowledging the loss of life and suffering, the European Parliament has stressed the need to place a special emphasis on vulnerable groups, minorities, and women and children, since they are 'particularly affected' in conflict situations.

The European Parliament has "Called on the Commission and the Member States to provide further emergency humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in cooperation with UN humanitarian agencies and other international partner organisations" in the resolution.

The bloc has welcomed the active approach of the Governments of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Moldova in keeping their borders open and providing means of evacuation, shelter, emergency assistance. Further, it has welcomed the swift adoption of sanctions by the Council with the aim of persuading the Russian Federation to cease its attacks against Ukraine.

In the resolution, it states, "Calls for the scope of sanctions to be broadened and for the sanctions to be aimed at strategically weakening the Russian economy and industrial base, in particular the military-industrial complex, and thereby the ability of the Russian Federation to threaten international security in the future, as well as for the sanctions to be extended to Belarus based on its direct support to the Russian invasion of Ukraine."