EU Parliament President To Zelenskyy: 'You're Fighting War.....if You Win, The World Wins'

The first EU leader to visit Ukraine amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that “If you win, the world wins”. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Friday met with the Ukrainian President in Kyiv during the one-day visit and showcased strong support for the 27-nation-bloc. She also told Zelenskyy that the assembly supports Ukraine’s hope to start the process of joining the European Union (EU).

Metsola said, “You are us and we are you. But at the same time, you are also fighting our war, you are fighting for fundamental principles that this continent has for so many centuries defended.”

“I also come here with the message of this is ‘the whatever it takes’ moment. So I would like to make sure that you have everything that you need in your hands in order for you to win this war…Because if you win, the world wins,” she also said.

Metsola tells Ukrainian lawmakers: ‘You can count on me’

Earlier, in a separate address on Friday to Ukraine’s Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, Metsola had said: "You can count on me” and the European Parliament for supporting “Ukraine’s path in achieving this goal. We know what blood was spilt to get here. And we will not let you down.” Dismissing any doubts over Ukraine’s EU membership, Metsola said that Ukraine looks to the European Union as its destination and the EU will respond with honesty and with hope. He added that every country has its own path but "the European Union future of Ukraine should never be in doubt".

“First of all, this invasion of your country puts Russia in direct confrontation with Europe, the international community and the rules-based world order. And it is not something that we will let Putin do unchallenged. We need more and harder sanctions. We will hold those responsible accountable for what they have committed here,” the European Parliament President also told the Ukrainian lawmakers.

