EU Parliament Prez Metsola Claims Int'l War Crimes Being Committed In Ukraine: Report

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which continues to escalate unabated, the European Parliament President claimed that international war crimes are being committed in the war-torn country. Speaking to CNN on Friday, Roberta Metsola stated that the latest missile attack at Kramatorsk railway station, as well as other attacks on civilians in Ukraine, are international war crimes perpetrated against sovereign people fighting for democracy and their country. "It is up to us today, in these hours, to rise up to be counted and not turn our backs," Metsola said, adding that Europe is not supplying equipment, financial help, or logistical assistance to Ukraine fast enough.

The European Parliament President also stated that Europe is funding the war, either directly or indirectly, and that Europe must accept responsibility for not intervening promptly to end the conflict. "Why have we sheltered Russian President Vladimir Putin, his family, the oligarchs, and all the people who support him in Europe by selling them our passports, our citizenship? Why we are allowing them? By allowing them to hide their money in our countries. We must ensure that this does not happen again," Metsola was quoted as saying by CNN.

'Humanity had been 'shattered' in Ukraine's Bucha city': EU President

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union Commission, paid a visit to Ukraine's Bucha on Friday to express her solidarity, saying that humanity had been "shattered" in the region. Speaking to the media, she said that massive atrocities have undoubtedly been committed in Bucha, where mass graves were discovered near a church and dead bodies scattered all over the streets. Leyen further went on to say that the entire world is mourning with the people of Bucha, and the European will continue to stand with the war-torn country in this crucial battle.

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk railway station with missile: Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, accused Russian forces of attacking the Kramatorsk railway station with a Point-U missile. According to reports, dozens of people lost their lives and around 100 others were injured in the attack. However, the Kremlin has denied Russia's involvement in the said incident. Meanwhile, a number of public organizations have also appealed to Zelenskyy to immediately sign the law on war criminals adopted by the Verkhovna Rada back in 2021.