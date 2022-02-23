EU Parrots US Decision To Level Additional Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

Western countries have decided to ramp up sanctions on Russia, after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday, February 21. In the latest development, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has confirmed that the European Union unanimously agreed on an initial set of embargoes targeting Russian officials involved in Ukraine. While holding a joint press conference with Jean-Yves Le Drian, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday, February 22, said this first package of sanctions will hurt Russia "and, it will hurt a lot."

🔴 DIRECT | Conférence de presse conjointe depuis Paris de @JosepBorrellF et @JY_LeDrian à l’issue de la réunion informelle extraordinaire des ministres des affaires étrangères de l’Union européenne#Ukraine https://t.co/OnyTnR1pzg — France Diplomatie🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo) February 22, 2022

"The package would affect members of Russia’s Duma who voted against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine as well as another 27 people and “entities” which are often companies, banks or agencies," Borrell said.

"The package will also affect the financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets," added the EU foreign affairs chief.

Further, while pointing fingers at Russia's decision to send a peacekeeping force to the disputed regions, Borrell said, "This story is not finished."

According to the draft proposals, the EU said those who were involved in the decision would face personal sanctions. The sanctions will also include financial institutions which are financing the Russian military and other operations in the disputed regions. Apart from that, the bloc will also ensure that Russia will not able to access the EU capital and financial markets and services.

Ursula von der Leyen welcomes the EU countries' agreement on new sanctions against Russia

I welcome the EU countries' agreement on new sanctions against Russia.



Russia has manufactured this crisis and is responsible for the current escalation.



We will now quickly finalise the sanctions package, in coordination with our partners. https://t.co/k7E8pSZbfH — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 22, 2022

Germany is right on Nordstream2.

⁰The pipeline has to be assessed in light of the security of energy supply for the whole of Europe.

⁰We are still too dependent on Russian gas.

⁰We have to strategically diversify our suppliers and massively invest in renewables. pic.twitter.com/RrKUZyCTSx — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 22, 2022

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has also echoed her voice in support of Western countries imposing sanctions on Moscow. In a statement released on Tuesday, she said, "The decision of the Russian Federation to recognise as independent entities and send Russian troops to certain areas of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts is illegal and unacceptable. It violates international law, Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Russia's own international commitments and it further escalates the crisis." The Union remains in full solidarity with Ukraine and united in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We stand by and will continue to support Ukraine and its people," added the statement.

Meanwhile, Russia was also hit badly after its most lucrative deal was abandoned by Germany. Berlin made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. While announcing sanctions, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals who will be hit severely by the sanctions. Later in the day, Johnson and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed to coordinate working together on charging sanctions against Moscow. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, the decision was taken during a phone call held between the two leaders on Tuesday.

With inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen