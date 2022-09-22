EU Plans New Sanctions Against Russia After Putin Escalates Nuclear Threat

EU foreign ministers have agreed on preparing new sanctions against Russia at the earliest as they met on Wednesday, 21 September after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization in Russia. EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell in a statement announced that additional restrictive measures against Russia will be "brought forward as soon as possible" in coordination with the bloc's partners.

Notably, European Union has been imposing sanctions against Russia ever since Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine. Josep Borrell underscored that the EU reiterates its call on Russia to respect the principles of the UN charter and take back its "illegal plans." The EU in the "strongest possible terms" condemned Russia's latest escalation of its offensive against Ukraine, according to the statement issued by Josep Borrell. He emphasised that Russia selected a path of confrontation by announcing partial mobilisation and supporting the referendum in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in organising these referenda as well as in other violations of international law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia will be brought forward as soon as possible in coordination with our partners," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

I convened this evening an ad-hoc meeting of EU Foreign Ministers



We decided to bring forward as soon as possible additional restrictive measures against Russia in coordination with partners



We will continue to support #Ukraine’s efforts through provision of military equipment pic.twitter.com/4jTNuXAh3s — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 22, 2022

EU will continue to support Ukraine: Borrell

The EU condemns plans to carry out a referendum which it stressed "aim at the annexation" by Russia in parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. It called the plans to hold a referendum in captured parts of Ukraine a "blatant violation" of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and a "serious violation" of the UN Charter. In the statement, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that the references to nuclear weapons do not affect the bloc's determination and resolve to support Ukraine.

"The references to nuclear weapons do not shake our determination, resolve and unity to stand by Ukraine and our comprehensive support to Ukraine´s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty as long as it takes," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Ukraine is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against the Russian aggression to regain full control of its territory and has the right to liberate occupied territories within its internationally recognised borders.



We stand by Ukraine.https://t.co/dT5FADaCbX — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 22, 2022

Putin orders partial mobilization in Russia

Earlier on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in Russia. He made the announcement a day after Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia. He stressed that the decision is "fully adequate to the threats" faced by Russia and to protect their territory and ensure the security of people in Russia and liberated regions. He accused the West of aiming to "weaken, divide and eventually destroy" Russia. In his address, Putin said, "In its aggressive anti-Russian policy, the West has crossed every line."

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff," Putin said. "I emphasize this again, with all the means at our disposal. And those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind rose can also turn in their direction," he added.

Image: Twitter/@JosepBorrellF