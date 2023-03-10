EU Plans To Hold Naval Drills With NATO To Boost Cooperation Amid Maritime Security Threat

After the Nord Stream pipeline blast, EU officials are of the view that the sabotage of the pipelines warrants increased naval patrols to defend assets against Moscow, according to the Financial Times. European investigators have reportedly denied to find any proof linking Moscow to the incident, which rendered multibillion-dollar projects inoperable.

Speaking to a British newspaper, Virginijus Sinkevicius, the EU’s environment, and oceans commissioner said, "After what happened with Nord Stream, we need increased monitoring and protecting critical maritime infrastructure and ships from physical and cyber threats."

Why is EU planning to increase naval patrols near Nord Stream pipeline?

The newspaper further noted that a plan to increase joint NATO patrols and naval military exercises will be outlined in an update of the EU’s maritime strategy on Friday. Under the current circumstances, the bloc "cannot exclude anything," stressed Lithuanian politician Sinkevicius. Last year in September, the Nord Stream pipeline that connects Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea witnessed strong explosions that damaged three of the four pipes, closing the gas supply to European nations.

Right after the blast, there was widespread speculation in the Western world that Russia was involved in causing damage to the infrastructure only to put pressure on the EU amid the conflict in Ukraine. However, after months of investigation, no such evidence was found to support such claims. Also, Russia was kept out of the probe that was led by EU nations, and now it is seeking an impartial, UN-mandated investigation.

"It is the right of not only Russia but of everybody to understand what has happened," the deputy head of the Russian mission to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, insisted. "If we are approaching an age when [nations] can attack infrastructure projects of [other nations], I don’t know what the limits would be of this terrible time."

US and allies involved in Nord Stream sabotage: Report

Earlier, a US investigative journalist, Seymour Hersh, reported that the US and Norwegian countries were involved in Nord Stream sabotage on the orders of US President Joe Biden. He said this was done to ensure German support for the confrontation with Moscow over its military invasion of Ukraine, including the EU's decision to stop buying Russian energy. Meanwhile, several US and German-based media outlets claimed that a "pro-Ukrainian group" was involved in the sabotage and that they were funded by Ukrainian businessmen.

Image: AP