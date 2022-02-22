EU Plans To Slap Sanctions In Order To Limit Russia's Access To European Financial Markets

The European Union wants to impose sanctions on Russian banks and restrict Russia's access to European financial markets as a result of Moscow's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), according to a joint statement by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission released on February 22.

Only those banks that the EU believes are funding the Russian military and Moscow's operations in Donetsk and Lugansk would be affected, according to the statement. The presidents also stated that if the sanctions package is approved, Russian state and government access to the EU's capital and financial markets will be restricted.

In a joint statement, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "The EU has prepared and stands ready to adopt additional measures at a later stage if needed in light of further developments."

Sanctions would be imposed on Russian persons and businesses that either engaged in the process of recognising the Donbass republics' independence or operate on their territory, according to the EU leaders. The European Union will also prohibit any trade with the newly recognised republics, according to the statement.

"These sanctions will affect those who made the decision, who voted for the recognition. This is different from the package of sanctions that were adopted on Crimea. This package of sanctions will also affect organisations operating in the regions," Eric Mamer, a spokesman for the European Commission, clarified.

UK announced its own set of sanctions

Around the same time, the United Kingdom announced its own set of sanctions, which included freezing the assets of five Russian banks suspected of being linked to the government, as well as economic sanctions against three Russian businessmen: Gennady Timchenko, the owner of the Volga Group investment firm, and Boris and Igor Rotenberg.

In addition, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on February 21 that he has taken steps to halt the process of certifying Nord Stream 2—the $11 billion undersea natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany—in one of the most significant retaliatory measures taken by the west in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government had decided to "reassess" the certification of the pipeline, which has yet to be placed into service. Scholz said that the move was prompted by Russia's recent actions in Ukraine, which included the deployment of troops to two pro-Russian rebel strongholds in eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Twitter