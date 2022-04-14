EU Pledges Third Tranche Of Military Aid To Ukraine, Pushing Total To Over Rs 12,000 Crore

EU Council on Wednesday, April 13 announced the third tranche of military aid to Ukraine worth an estimated EUR 500 million. The additional assistance, agreed on by the 27 European Union member states, has pushed the total assistance to EUR 1.5 billion. At a presser, EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that the additional aid was crucial for the support of Ukraine’s armed forces as they brace for a new major assault in the contentious eastern flank of the Donbass region.

Further, he pointed out that the “next weeks will be decisive”. EU has already previously sent two tranches of military aid each worth 500 million euros to Ukraine.

500 million euros of aid mobilized under European Peace Facility (EPF)

EU mobilized resources worth 500 million euros for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF), an off-EU budget instrument operational since 1 July 2021 to fund emergency assistance measures for Ukraine. It is a framework that permits the EU bloc member states to support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and provide aid for them to secure their territorial integrity. The EPF support package is worth €450 million for military equipment and platforms designed to deliver lethal force, and a €50 million package to finance supplies such as fuel, protective equipment, and emergency medical items.

In February as Russian troops launched a fierce assault on Ukrainian soil, the Council took the corresponding decisions for two assistance measures under the EPF aimed at helping the Ukrainian armed forces, providing both lethal support and non-lethal support. Following the informal European Council meeting in Versailles on 10-11 March, the council identified the need for additional equipment for Ukraine's forces, including air defence systems. EU’s EPF has a financial ceiling of €5.692 billion for 2021-2027, with the planned ceiling for 2022 being €540 million. With the additional 500 million euros of aid, the EU has committed a total of EUR 1.5 billion supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“We will continue supporting Ukraine against Russia’s aggression and the unspeakable suffering it is inflicting on the Ukrainian population. The additional €500 million under the European Peace Facility is another sign of the EU’s support to the Ukrainian armed forces to defend their territory and their population,” Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy noted.

EU has already dispatched the personal protective equipment, first aid kits and fuel, and military equipment and platforms, designed to deliver lethal force for defensive purposes for Ukraine’s Army in the last trenches of aid. EU has widely condemned Moscow’s aggression and offensive in Ukraine. Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability,” it had asserted.