In view of the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, the European Union (EU) on Monday pledged to stand by Kyiv. Expressing solidarity with the people of embattled Ukraine, the EU High Representative of the Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, announced a fresh set of sanctions against 26 individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov for "undermining or threatening" territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.

"With these additional sanctions, we are targeting all who are having a significant economic role in supporting Putin’s regime and benefit financially from the system. These sanctions will expose the wealth of Putin’s elite. Those who enable the invasion of Ukraine will pay a price for their action," said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, according to a statement released by the EU.

The additional sanctions also target Russian oligarchs, businessmen active in oil, banking, and finance sections as well as government members, and journalists, Borrell said. He also added that the penalties extend to cover high-level military personalities and propagandists "who contributed to speed anti-Ukrainian propaganda" and promoted a positive attitude towards the invasion of Kyiv. Currently, the restrictive measures now apply to a total of 680 individuals and 53 entities.

"Today's decision complements the package of measures announced by the High Representative after the video conference of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers of 27 February. This package also includes the provision of equipment and supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the European Peace Facility, a ban on the overflight of EU airspace and access to EU airports by Russian carriers of all kinds, and a ban on transactions with the Russian Central Bank," Borrell said.

Earlier on February 25, the EU froze the assets of Putin, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, saying that the officials of the Russian Federation violated "peace order internal law and rules-based system" by invading Ukraine. The council also imposed penalties on Belarus, further accusing Minsk of "facilitating Russia's military aggression from Belarus."

To the Belarusian people: many of you took huge personal risks struggling for a free and democratic Belarus.



Now you are raising your voice against Russia’s war on Ukraine and Lukashenka’s decision to support it.



Thank you for your bravery. EU stands with you.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/LzJsuRA7Xd — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 28, 2022

Russia violates sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine

On February 24, Russia declared war on Ukraine after months of troops concentration along the eastern European borders. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion in a live presser on state television, saying that the attack was aimed at "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine and not to re-claim the ex-Soviet nation as a part of Russia. So far, at least 352 civilians, including 14 children have been killed on the Ukrainian side, in addition to massive infrastructural damages, according to Ukraine Health Ministry. On the other hand, At least 5 lakh people have been forced to displace internally as widespread devastation and fear continue to grip the nation. Meanwhile, in separate reports, Russian state-owned media informed that Putin has ordered nuclear deterrent forces on "high alert" against what he termed as "aggressive statements" by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) powers.

In a swift response to Russia's destabilising actions, the West induced stringent measures prohibiting Moscow-based entities to engage in trade with several countries like the US, UK, European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, and more. On the other hand, Russia and Ukraine on Monday held the first round of peace talks since the war began. Ukraine has said that it only wanted an "immediate ceasefire band withdrawal of Russian troops." However, till now, there has been no final reply on the ceasefire from Russia's side as both sides have reached their respective capitals for further consultations.

(Image: AP)