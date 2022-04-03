EU President 'appalled By Reports Of Horrors' In Formerly Russia-held Regions In Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, April 3, stated that she was "appalled" by reports of "unspeakable horrors" in regions where the Russian troops were pulling back. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the need for an independent investigation. She asserted that people responsible for carrying out the war crimes will be held accountable.

Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, "Appalled by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing. An independent investigation is urgently needed. Perpetrators of war crimes will be held accountable." Similarly, the European Council President Charles Michel, on Sunday, April 3, stated that he was "shocked" by the visuals of atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Bucha city of Ukraine. In a tweet, the EU Council President emphasized that European Union continues to assist Ukraine and NGOs who are collecting evidence for pursuing cases against Russia in international courts. He assured Ukraine of the European Union's support and added that further sanctions would be imposed against Russia.

Appalled by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing.



An independent investigation is urgently needed.



Perpetrators of war crimes will be held accountable. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 3, 2022

Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre



EU is assisting #Ukraine & NGO’s in gathering of necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts.



Further EU sanctions & support are on their way.



Слава Україні! — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 3, 2022

'Bucha massacre was deliberate': Ukrainian Foreign Minister

The response of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council head Charles Michel came after Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 03, highlighted the tragedies caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII." He called Russian action as "deliberate" and added that Russia seeks to kill as many Ukrainians as they can.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for G7 sanctions against Russia which include oil, gas and coal embargo and closure of all ports to Russian vessels. Furthermore, he urged the international community to remove all Russian banks from SWIFT. He urged Ukrainian partners to provide tanks, combat aircraft, and heavy air defense systems to the armed forces of Ukraine. While speaking to British radio Times UK radio, he called on the International Criminal Court and international organizations to send a team to Bucha and other liberated regions in order to gather evidence of "Russian war crime." The statement of Ukrainian Foreign Minister comes at a time when Russia continues its military offensive in Ukraine while Ukrainians continue to put up a tough front against Russian troops.

FM @DmytroKuleba: “We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds. Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns”.



🔗https://t.co/LJ4v3TgFbd pic.twitter.com/VX3pr1keFa — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) April 3, 2022

Image: AP