Hours after the missile attack on a Ukrainian railway station sent shockwaves across the world, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on Friday termed the attack on the station, which was used for evacuations of civilians, 'despicable.' She also offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy her condolences over the casualties inflicted after the attack. Ukraine's Kramatorsk region in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) came under the Russian shelling on Friday morning, which resulted in at least 39 casualties and many civilians getting serious injuries.

Taking to Twitter, the EU Commission President wrote, "The missile attack this morning on a train station used for evacuations of civilians in Ukraine is despicable. I am appalled by the loss of life and I will offer personally my condolences to President @ZelenskyyUa. My thoughts are with the families of the victims."

Tochka-U Missile launched At DPR Train Station

Meanwhile, responding to the dreadful attack, Russia claimed that Kyiv fired Tochka-U missiles that ripped through the Kramatorsk region in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing at least 39 civilians. According to the visuals accessed by Republic TV, smoke can be seen manifesting itself as a towering plume against the blue sky as several rockets hit the station one after the other. As the shelling intensified, chaos and commotion hit the residents who fled for cover in ad-hoc shelters. It is pertinent to note that a Tochka-U ballistic missile is usually launched mounted on a 6x6 truck. The projectile claims a range of 120 km. Ukraine reportedly possesses 90 Tochka-U missiles in its military arsenal.

Hours after the attacks, Zelenskyy responded, saying, "The occupiers hit the Kramatorsk railway station with a Point-U, where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated… About 30 people died, about 100 people were injured to varying degrees."

The Ukrainian President further added, "Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods. Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

Zelenskyy: 'Won't attack Russia with Western Weapons'

Meanwhile, amidst the intensifying war, in a Global Super Exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Zelenskyy committed for the first time that Ukraine would not use the weapons arriving from the West to attack the Vladimir Putin-led country. He also ruled out accepting that status-quo and made it clear that Ukraine would only accept pre-war positions. This means that status quo-ante 24th February 2022 is the only option and the current status quo will not be acceptable to the Ukrainian President.