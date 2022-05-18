Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe which is showing no sign of ending, the European Union (EU) on Wednesday proposed a 210 billion euro (USD 220 billion) investment to wean Europe from Russian fossil fuels by 2027. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU was taking steps to manage its energy fragility as the bloc is moving away from Russian fossil fuel supplies. She claimed that cutting demand was the "quickest and cheapest approach" to lessen dependency on Russia. She further stated that the commission has already urged Europeans to lower thermostats, turn off lights, and take public transportation, among other suggestions.

The European Commission President further stated that under the REPowerEU initiative, the EU hopes to expedite its transition to a greener future by accelerating the adoption of renewable energy sources. The REPowerEU initiative intends to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the green transition. Speaking further, Von der Leyen claimed that REPowerEU is mobilising up to €300 billion. "About €10 billion will fund missing links for gas and LNG and oil infrastructure to stop shipments from Russia. All the rest will go into speeding and scaling up the clean energy transition," she noted.

Our proposals are addressing Europe's energy security, our defence and support to Ukraine.



We must now reduce as rapidly as possible our reliance on Russia in energy.



We can.

https://t.co/SF640dlGl6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 18, 2022

EU to increase energy efficiency & renewable energy targets by 2030 through REPowerEU

Furthermore, the EU chief stated that the bloc is looking to increase its energy efficiency and renewable energy targets by 2030 through REPowerEU. She stated that the bloc is also proposing a solar rooftop obligation for commercial and public buildings as of 2025 and for new residential buildings as of 2029. Von der Leyen also emphasised that member states are increasing defence spending which will be spent in a coordinated way and address capability gaps identified by the EU and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

EU Commissioner claims bloc targetting complete embargo on Russian oil within nine months

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the EU Commissioner for Economy claimed that the bloc would fully embargo Russian oil within nine months. Speaking at an event organised by the Italian media on May 6, former Italy's Prime Minister and the EU leader, Paolo Gentiloni, stated that the bloc's proposal is to reach an embargo within nine months depending on the different petroleum products. He said that doing it in a shorter time could have consequences on international oil prices that are paradoxically contradictory to the EU's objectives.

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen/AP