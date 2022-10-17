EU Raises Ukraine's Assistance To 3.1 Billion Euros, Sets Up Military Training Mission

The European Union, on Monday, decided to strengthen its support for Ukraine by amping up the military assistance to 3.1 billion euros and launching a specialised training program for Ukrainian forces, the Kyiv Independent reported. "Russia's latest indiscriminate attacks will not shake our determination to support Ukraine – it will only reinforce it," said Josep Borrell, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Monday.

A press release on the official website of the EU council said that the additional €500 million by member states is proof that the EU remains “steadfast” in its support “to the Ukrainian armed forces to defend the country against the escalating illegal aggression.”

“Russia’s latest indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure are another proof of Russia’s complete disrespect for human rights and international law. The EU will continue supporting Ukraine as long as it takes and as long as is needed,” the press release further read.

The EU’s training initiative, known as the Military Assistance Mission, will be conducted on a collective, individual and specialized level. The assistance mission’s key goal is "to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces... in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," as per the EU Council press service.

EU raises assistance following drone attacks in Ukraine

Previously, the EU, through the European Peace Facility (EPF), announced assistance measures for Ukraine on February 28, March 23, April 13, May 23, and July 21, 2022. The European Union’s new mission comes after dozens of drone strikes ravaged Ukrainian regions on Monday. The drones, which appeared to be Iran-manufactured Shaheds, caused several casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Dmytro Kuleba appealed to the EU Foreign Affairs Council for more ammunition and urged the council to impose sanctions on Iran for providing drones to Russia during the ongoing conflict. “I’m probably the first Foreign Minister to address EU FAC from a bomb shelter because of the air raids siren. Requested more air defense & supply of ammo. Called on EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones. 9th EU sanctions package on Russia must be strong,” Kuleba wrote on his official Twitter handle.