The European Union (EU) has cautioned China once again to employ its leverage in bringing an end to Russia's conflict in Ukraine, emphasising that their already tense relationship could further deteriorate if no action is taken. “Life is complicated,” said EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell at a press conference in Sweden on Friday evening. “If I don’t like your behaviour, you cannot expect to be good friends. It is as simple as that.”

He expressed his approval of the announcement that China's envoy for Eurasia will be commencing a visit to Ukraine, Russia and other European cities starting next Monday, with the aim of facilitating a resolution to the 15-month-long military conflict.

“It is so important that China understands that what is happening in Ukraine is an existential threat for us, and we expect that China will use its role and its responsibilities. If this is not the case, our relationship will not be so good.”

“We had been asking China to get involved with Ukraine, and this phone call with President Xi [Jinping] was the first small step. And this special envoy is another step towards China using its influence to stop this war,” Borrell told the Post, in a separate conversation.

But he added that “we know China is practising pro-Russian neutrality”.

“So this [peace] initiative is important for us, because we cannot have a good relationship with China if China is clearly supporting Russia.” Borrell spoke to the Post on the eve of a debate focused on China involving the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers.

Ministers held talks in a 17th century castle

Due to concerns about information leaks and security breaches following a morning discussion on Ukraine, the ministers were transported to a 17th-century castle located on the outskirts of Stockholm.

Once there, they were confined to a room for four hours with no access to phones or other electronic devices, in order to deliberate on how to readjust their relationship with China.

The discussion was informed by a policy document on China that was drafted by the foreign service of the bloc, and which had been the subject of heated internal debates before being circulated to member states on Thursday.

The Spanish official affirmed that the members were in agreement regarding the nine-page document, which advocates for sustained engagement with Beijing while also cautioning about the escalating danger posed by an increasingly "nationalistic and ideological" adversary.

“The 27 are united behind the music of this text,” Borrell said. “I haven’t seen any concrete disagreement.”

The paper outlined grievances with China’s nationalistic and ideological shift away from economic opening up, and noted the country’s efforts to “rebuild the world order” in its own image, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

It made clear that the EU saw China as more of a “systemic rival” than a partner, but said capitals should keep engaging with Beijing. Such cooperation could “break through a growing self-induced isolation of the Chinese leadership, but most importantly should advance the EU’s core interests”.

“If we are to build new stability in our complex relations, the EU and its member states should remain firm but not confrontational. We should be clear-eyed about the nature of this relationship,” it added.