EU Sanctions Wagner Group, Russian News Agency In New Tranche Of Sanctions Amid War

The European Union has included Russia's Wagner private military group and Russian news agency RIA FAN in its list of sanctioned organisations, according to a statement from the European Council on Thursday. The sanctions were imposed on the two entities for their alleged role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine, according to a report from CNN news.

According to the European Union, RIA FAN is affiliated with the Patriot Media Group, a Russian organisation led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is also the head of the Wagner Group. The EU has previously sanctioned the Wagner Group for alleged serious human rights violations. As per the EU statement, a total of 1,473 individuals and 207 entities have now been sanctioned in connection with their actions in Ukraine. Those who are designated are subject to asset freezes, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing funds to them.

What is the European Council?

The European Council is one of the key institutions of the European Union (EU) and plays a crucial role in shaping the EU's policies and direction. It is composed of the heads of state or government of EU member states, as well as the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

The European Council meets regularly to discuss and provide strategic direction on various important issues facing the EU, such as economic policies, foreign affairs, security, and climate change. It sets the overall political agenda for the EU and provides guidance on the priorities and goals that the EU should pursue.

The European Council plays a significant role in the legislative process of the EU. It provides political guidance and sets the overall priorities for the European Commission, which is responsible for proposing and implementing EU laws and policies. The decisions made by the European Council have a direct impact on the legislative initiatives and policies of the EU.

Furthermore, the European Council represents the EU on the international stage. It participates in the development of the EU's common foreign and security policies, and its decisions often reflect the collective interests and positions of EU member states in international relations.