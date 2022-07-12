EU Says Bloc Nations Have Frozen Russian Assets Worth €13.8 Billion Since Onset Of War

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders has frozen Russian assets worth €13.8 billion (Rs 11,02,91,74,59,000) since the onset of the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said that more than €12 billion have been frozen in five member states, Euractiv reported.

At the same time, Reynders refused to reveal the names of five EU nations that froze a large number of Russian assets. The statement of Didier Reynders comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for more than 130 days.

Speaking to reporters in Prague, Didier Reynders said that he expects other member states of the bloc to ramp up their efforts against Russia. Earlier in June, German Foreign Minister Christian Lindner had said that Berlin had frozen Russian assets worth €4.48 billion (Rs 3,58,38,33,83,500.80), as per the Euractiv report. The European Union has adopted six packages of sanctions against Russia ever since Moscow launched a military offensive in Ukraine. So far, the European Union has imposed sanctions against 1158 individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In addition to this, the bloc has imposed sanctions against more than 80 entities which they consider responsible for undermining the "territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence" of Ukraine.

Ukraine calls for using frozen assets for war damages

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Malyuska reiterated calls made by Kyiv to provide frozen assets as compensation for war damages caused by Russian forces. Speaking in Prague, Malyuska emphasized that Ukraine continues to face economic losses and stressed that "it does not make sense" to compensate for all the losses using "Ukrainian or European taxpayer's money." He stressed that the assets of a nation that launched a military offensive "shall not be protected by sovereign immunity."

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two nations have led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation. In the latest update, Ukraine's Armed Forces have said that Russia has lost 37,470 soldiers since the onset of the war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia has suffered the loss of 676 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1649 tanks, 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 838 artillery systems. Apart from this, Russian forces have lost 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 247 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 2699 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 676 unmanned aerial vehicles and 66 special equipment.

