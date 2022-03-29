EU Says Its Response To Putin's Demand To Pay For Gas In Rubles Is 'same As That Of G7'

The European Commission has rejected the demand of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the payment of Russian gas in rubles. The statement of the European Commission comes after European Union attended the G7 discussion regarding payment for Russian gas in rubles. EU Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer on Tuesday, March 29 at a briefing in Brussels said that the stance of the EU regarding the payment of Russian gas in rubles is the "same as that of the G7," Interfax reported.

Speaking about the meeting of G7 energy ministers where the representative of the European Commission participated, Eric Mamer informed that the participants during the discussion "rejected the demand" of the Russian side to make the payment for gas deliveries in rubles, as per the Interfax report. The spokesperson informed that the payment for deliveries of Russian oil must be made in dollars or euros. The Group of Seven major economies on Monday, March 28, refused to agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay for the supply of Russian natural gas in rubles. Speaking to reporters, German energy minister Robert Habeck informed that all G7 ministers were of the view that the decision of the Russian President "would be one-sided" and will breach the "existing contracts" for natural gas, according to AP.

G7 rejects Putin's demand to pay for Russian gas in rubles

The energy ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union Energy Commissioner held the discussion virtually. During the virtual meeting, they agreed that the contracts need to be "respected" and payments for delivery of oil must be made in euros or dollars, according to the joint statement of G7 Energy Ministers.

Furthermore, the Energy ministers stated that they would urge the companies in their countries to not agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand. The decision of the G7 and EU Commission comes as Putin had announced that Russia will demand rubles for supplying natural gas to "unfriendly countries."

The joint statement of G7 Energy ministers reads, "They rejected Putin’s demand that gas deliveries must be paid in rubles, and reaffirmed that agreed contracts for gas deliveries must be respected, since most of the gas supply contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars. The G7 partners therefore agreed to call on the companies based in their countries not to accede to such demands."

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP