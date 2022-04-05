Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has asserted that their top priority remains to protect children and young people fleeing war in Ukraine. In her speech at the Plenary Session on EU Protection of children and young people fleeing the war against Ukraine, Ylva Johansson highlighted that Russian armed forces have so far killed 158 children in Ukraine. She stressed that these "war crimes" cannot go unpunished and Eurojust, as well as Europol, need to make efforts.

Speaking at the Plenary Session on EU Protection of children and young people, Ylva Johansson stated that children continue to remain their top priority, and she has mentioned it in the ten priorities presented at the Extraordinary council last week. She revealed that around two million children escaped Ukraine, and she now fears that many children might now face the "danger of trafficking." Ylva Johansson pointed out that member states in March had committed to welcome over 15,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova, 512 have now arrived in the EU and many of them are children.

"Children are at the top of our agenda. Key among the 10 priorities I presented at the Extraordinary Council last week. Priorities for welcoming people fleeing the war. Our aim is to protect children, from war zone to safe home," EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said in her speech.

Member states need to ramp up their efforts on registration: Ylva Johansson

Highlighting the efforts made to help the minors, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson stated that they continue to work on a procedure for the transfer of minors who have not been accompanied by anyone between member states. She stressed that they need to be clear about the interests of children when the authorities are "registering, relocating and referring" to kids. Johansson stated that the member states need to ramp up their efforts on registration and added, "not one child can go missing." Ylva Johansson praised the efforts of UNICEF for the efforts they are making for protecting children in the EU and Ukraine. Ylva Johansson said that they need to work on reuniting families and make a plan against human trafficking. According to UNHCR, more than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries to escape the war. It is pertinent to note here that the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues for the second month.

