EU Says Taliban's Decision To Ban Secondary Female Education Violates Fundamental Rights

The European Union, on Monday, condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban girls from attending secondary school and said that it violated their right to education. Further, emphasising that the ban violated many international laws of which Afghanistan was a part, the European bloc said that it lowers the Islamic movement’s chances to gain much sought “legitimacy.” Last week, the Taliban revoked its decision to allow girls to attend school beyond sixth grade, taking a 180-degree turn from its initial stance.

“The European Union and its member states, together with international partners, have condemned the decision of the Taliban to deny until further notice secondary level education for over one million Afghan girls. This is a blatant violation of the fundamental right to education for all children, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and several international human rights instruments, of which Afghanistan is a state party,” the EU Council statement read. "It is also a reversal of the Taliban’s public commitment to the Afghan people and backtracks on their assurances given to the partners of Afghanistan, who worked hard to provide the necessary conditions so that all Afghans would be able to return to school at all levels for the new school year," it added.

It is pertinent to note that the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last August following a military blitz of a month. Initially, the militant group assured that it would allow female education and employment but last week it barred girls from attending school beyond sixth grade. The move has triggered massive protests by students in the country's capital Kabul. Earlier the US and UK along with their western allies asked the group to revoke their decision. Condemning the decision in an open letter, they said it would deny hundreds of thousands of girls the opportunity to return back to school.

UN says Taliban's latest move will cause 'irreparable' damage

Taliban’s decision to ban secondary education for females will cause irreparable damage to Afghanistan if not reversed, warned United Nations Special representative Deborah Lyons, while speaking to the group’s spokesperson Suhail Shaheen in Doha. Both the parties had met in the Qatari capital to hold talks. Previously, Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights high commissioner had said that the decision denied women their fundamental right to education.

(Image: AP)