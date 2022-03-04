The European Union on Friday has reiterated that it wants Ukraine to be a part of the 27-member union. This comes as the Russian forces continue invading Ukraine for the ninth consecutive day following Vladimir Putin's directives. It is pertinent to mention here that four days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had officially signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Meanwhile, EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen also spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed the on-ground situation.

The EU chief assured that the union will continue to support Ukraine with all the means at its disposal along with close coordination with other member states and its international partners. Moreover, EU Commissioner specifically avered that the EU wants Ukraine to be a part of the union, the European Pravda reported. On the other hand, Ursula Von Der Leyen also stated that the EU will first prioritise safe humanitarian corridors as the war between Ukraine and Russia rages.

Discussed the situation on the ground in Ukraine with President @ZelenskyyUa



The EU will continue to support Ukraine with all the means at its disposal, in close coordination with the Member States and our international partners.



First priority are safe humanitarian corridors. pic.twitter.com/Euyk37C3bB — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 4, 2022

European Parliament recommends granting EU candidature for Ukraine

Earlier on March 1, the European Parliament had supported the offer to provide Ukraine with the status of the candidate for entry to the European Union, as it counters the Russian aggression. The support for Ukraine's candidature was unanimous, as 637 members voted 'yes' while only 13 voted 'no'. On the other hand, 26 in total abstained from voting.

Prior to that, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed an application for the candidature of the country in the European Union. During his address at the European Parliament, Zelenskyy pointed out how all the countries of the block were unified and expressed his desire for Ukraine to be a part of it. In case, Ukraine's accession to the EU happens under the simplified procedure, in accordance with EU law, other member states can send their troops to Ukraine for common security.