EU Slams Russia For Expanding List Of 'unfriendly' Countries; Calls Decision 'unfounded'

The European Union on July 22 condemned Russia for its decision to expand the list of “unfriendly countries." Moscow added five EU states to the list - Greece, Denmark, Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia - and imposed retaliatory measures on the diplomatic missions. In a statement published by the High Representative of the EU on the European Council website, the officials "deplored the decision of the Russian government on 20 July 2022 to add five EU member states - Greece, Denmark, Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia - to the list of so-called 'unfriendly' countries. The EU questioned the retaliatory measures taken by Moscow, labelling it "unfounded and unacceptable."

The EU also iterated that it had introduced "exceptions" for sanctions against the Russian Federation and asked the latter to reverse its decision. “The EU countries continue to call on Russia to immediately stop its aggression against Ukraine and other violations of international law, including the violation of its own international duties and obligations,” the statement added. Slamming Russia for its "hostile behaviour", the EU asked the Kremlin to cancel all such lists.

"Russia is blackmailing us. They are using energy as a weapon.



Europe has to be prepared for a potential full disruption of Russian gas.



And if we act in unity, we can address any crisis."



This week, President @vonderleyen presented the ‘Save gas for a safe winter' Package ↓ — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 23, 2022

Presidential decree signed by Vladimir Putin

Russia, on July 22, had expanded the retaliatory measures against what it described "unfriendly foreign states" and added new European countries such as Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia, to the list. In accordance with the presidential decree signed by Vladimir Putin, these countries were limited in their ability to hire embassies, consulates and representative government agencies of workers located in Russia. The diplomatic and consular missions for these countries were also restricted due to the "unfriendly actions" taken by the above-mentioned states against the Russian Federation.

"On the application of measures of influence (counteraction) to unfriendly actions of foreign states, the document implies limiting the possibility for such countries to hire employees from among persons who are on Russian territory in consulates, embassies and representative offices of government agencies," the Kremlin announced in a statement on Telegram. There were limits underlined for the hiring of Russian diplomatic staff, such as Greece could now only have 34 people hired for diplomatic missions, Denmark - 20, for Slovakia - 16. Croatia and Slovenia will not be able to hire employees at all in their consular offices.