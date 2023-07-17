EU Snubs Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Ignore His Requests To Be Invited To EU-CELAC Summit

European Union snubbed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by not heeding to his request to be invited to the bloc’s summit with Latin American heads of state and government, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Sunday, July 16. EU, Latin American and Caribbean leaders are slated to meet for the first time in eight years to discuss the issues related to free trade and climate change. Ukraine's President Zelesnkyy was planning to make an appearance at the upcoming EU-CELAC summit, but sources tell the paper that his invitation may not have been approved. The two-day EU-CELAC summit will be held on July 17 and 18 in Brussels.

A European diplomat, who requested anonymity, told the paper that the European Council’s President, Charles Michel, decided that it will, in fact, be better if Ukraine was "not invited” to the meeting of the European Union and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) leaders.

“Ukraine will occupy a prominent place during the leaders’ discussions,” unnamed sources told the Spanish paper as the summit kick started Monday.

Unclear if war in Ukraine will make it to agenda of EU-CELAC summit

In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union [EU] has been looking forward to strengthening its ties with Latin America and the Caribbean countries in an effort to woo the Global South. It remains unclear if the war in Ukraine will make it to the agenda of the summit as there has been no clear consensus on the issue among Latin American nations. The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, ahead of the summit stressed that the Latin American and Caribbean region of the world shares similar mutual values with the EU; therefore the two regions can forge strategic ties. Borrell stressed that the EU needs to wean off its reliance on its geopolitical rival China. EU looks forward to Latin American and Caribbean states as potential suppliers of raw materials and energy.

Last week, the Western military bloc NATO did not give Ukraine a clear timeline for its accession to the US-led military alliance which disappointed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The latter took to social media and berated the Alliance’s 'indecisiveness' and 'weakness' and lack of transparency in giving Ukraine a timeline for accession of its membership. “It’s unprecedented and absurd when [a] time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership,” the Ukrainian President said.