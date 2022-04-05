EU To Ban Coal Imports From Russia For €4 Billion Per Year In Light Of Bucha Genocide

In a massive step, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday proposed an import ban on coal from Russia worth €4 billion per year. Taking to Twitter, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announced that the move was being undertaken to cut another important revenue source for Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, and the Bucha massacre that had recently come to light.

In a video statement shared on Twitter, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen remarked that atrocities from Bucha could not be left unanswered and there was a need to increase pressure on Moscow through fresh sanctions.

"We all saw the gruesome pictures from Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left. These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered," the head of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen said.

Russia is waging a cruel, ruthless war, also against Ukraine’s civilian population.



We need to sustain utmost pressure at this critical point.



So today we are proposing a 5th package of sanctions. pic.twitter.com/GEuPQf0Wgr — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 5, 2022

EU to ban Russian ships from entering ports

Apart from proposing a ban on coal imports, the EU chief has also announced a ban on Russian and Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports and a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, including the country's second-largest, VTB.

"We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the member states, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account," Ursula von der Leyen said.

Details of the 5th round of sanctions--

An import ban on coal from Russia, worth €4 billion per year, cutting another important revenue source for Russia.

A full transaction ban on 4 key Russian banks, among them VTB, the 2nd largest Russian bank.

A ban on Russian & Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports and a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators.

Further export bans, worth €10 billion, in crucial areas: advanced semiconductors, machinery and transport equipment

Specific new import bans, worth €5.5 billion euros.

Targeted measures, such as a ban on participation of Russian companies in public procurement in and exclusion of all financial support, EU or national to Russian public bodies.

Additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and reflecting on some of the ideas of the Member States, like taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account.