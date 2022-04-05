EU To Ban Coal Imports From Russia For €4 Billion Per Year In Light Of Bucha Genocide

Quick links:
Image: AP/Twitter/@vonderleyen
In a massive step, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday proposed an import ban on coal from Russia worth €4 billion per year. Taking to Twitter, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announced that the move was being undertaken to cut another important revenue source for Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, and the Bucha massacre that had recently come to light.
In a video statement shared on Twitter, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen remarked that atrocities from Bucha could not be left unanswered and there was a need to increase pressure on Moscow through fresh sanctions.
"We all saw the gruesome pictures from Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left. These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered," the head of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen said.
Russia is waging a cruel, ruthless war, also against Ukraine’s civilian population.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 5, 2022
We need to sustain utmost pressure at this critical point.
So today we are proposing a 5th package of sanctions. pic.twitter.com/GEuPQf0Wgr
Apart from proposing a ban on coal imports, the EU chief has also announced a ban on Russian and Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports and a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, including the country's second-largest, VTB.
"We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the member states, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account," Ursula von der Leyen said.
Details of the 5th round of sanctions--
Today over 40 countries apply sanctions like these.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 5, 2022
To take a clear stand is crucial for the whole world.
A clear stand against Putin’s war of choice.
Against the massacre of civilians.
Against the violation of the fundamental principles of the world order.
Slava Ukrainje pic.twitter.com/Vs3QnXduIJ
