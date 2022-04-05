EU To Ban Russian Ships From Entering Ports; Announces 5th Package Of Sanctions

Quick links:
Image: AP
The European Commission (EU) on Tuesday proposed the fifth package of sanctions against Russia banning ships from entering EU ports. In a video statement shared on Twitter, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen remarked that atrocities from Bucha could not be left unanswered and there was a need to increase pressure on Moscow through fresh sanctions.
"We all saw the gruesome pictures from Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left. These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered," the head of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen said.
"The four packages of sanctions have hit hard and limited the Kremlin's political and economic options. In view of events, we need to increase our pressure further," she added.
Apart from proposing a ban on Russian vessels, the EU chief also announced a ban on imports of coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros per year, and a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, including the country's second-largest, VTB.
"We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the member states, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account," Ursula von der Leyen said.
Russia is waging a cruel, ruthless war, also against Ukraine’s civilian population.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 5, 2022
We need to sustain utmost pressure at this critical point.
So today we are proposing a 5th package of sanctions. pic.twitter.com/GEuPQf0Wgr
Today over 40 countries apply sanctions like these.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 5, 2022
To take a clear stand is crucial for the whole world.
A clear stand against Putin’s war of choice.
Against the massacre of civilians.
Against the violation of the fundamental principles of the world order.
Slava Ukrainje pic.twitter.com/Vs3QnXduIJ
