EU To Ban Russian Ships From Entering Ports; Announces 5th Package Of Sanctions

The European Commission (EU) on Tuesday proposed the fifth package of sanctions against Russia banning ships from entering EU ports. In a video statement shared on Twitter, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen remarked that atrocities from Bucha could not be left unanswered and there was a need to increase pressure on Moscow through fresh sanctions.

"We all saw the gruesome pictures from Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left. These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered," the head of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The four packages of sanctions have hit hard and limited the Kremlin's political and economic options. In view of events, we need to increase our pressure further," she added.

Apart from proposing a ban on Russian vessels, the EU chief also announced a ban on imports of coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros per year, and a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, including the country's second-largest, VTB.

"We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the member states, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account," Ursula von der Leyen said.

Russia is waging a cruel, ruthless war, also against Ukraine’s civilian population.



We need to sustain utmost pressure at this critical point.



So today we are proposing a 5th package of sanctions. pic.twitter.com/GEuPQf0Wgr — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 5, 2022

Details of 5th round of EU sanctions against Russia

An import ban on coal from Russia, worth €4 billion per year, cutting another important revenue source for Russia. A full transaction ban on 4 key Russian banks, among them VTB, the 2nd largest Russian bank. A ban on Russian & Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports and a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators. Further export bans, worth €10 billion, in crucial areas: advanced semiconductors, machinery and transport equipment Specific new import bans, worth €5.5 billion euros. Targeted measures, such as a ban on participation of Russian companies in public procurement in and exclusion of all financial support, EU or national to Russian public bodies. Additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and reflecting on some of the ideas of the Member States, like taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account.

Today over 40 countries apply sanctions like these.



To take a clear stand is crucial for the whole world.



A clear stand against Putin’s war of choice.



Against the massacre of civilians.



Against the violation of the fundamental principles of the world order.



Slava Ukrainje pic.twitter.com/Vs3QnXduIJ — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 5, 2022

Image: AP