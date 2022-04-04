As Russian aggression against Ukraine continues to escalate widespread devastation and crisis, the European Union (EU) is considering imposing more sanctions on Russia and further discussing related proposals on Wednesday, April 6, according to The Financial Times. Referring to the recent horrific event in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Sunday said in a tweet post, “Further EU sanctions and support are on their way".

Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre



EU is assisting #Ukraine & NGO’s in gathering of necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts.



Further EU sanctions & support are on their way.



Слава Україні! — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 3, 2022

These remarks came after Ukrainian officials and eyewitnesses in Bucha town alleged that departing Russian soldiers from Kyiv suburbs had killed nearly 300 residents. Images of disfigured bodies stuffed into mass graves, streets, and yards sparked fury among governments and human rights campaigners worldwide.

EU ambassadors are scheduled to address the new wave of anti-Russia penalties

Furthermore, a diplomat with information about the plans revealed that EU ambassadors are scheduled to address and discuss the new wave of anti-Russia penalties on Wednesday, The Financial Times reported. It is worth noting that Individuals might be targeted by the new penalties, and they could also include a prohibition on Russian ships accessing EU ports. According to The Financial Times, export and energy supply limitations are also a possibility.

In addition to this, On Sunday, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio stated that Western nations might impose French measures on Russia due to the Bucha incident.

Russia denies the killings of citizens in Bucha

Following Ukraine’s claim that Russian soldiers have killed the citizens, the Russian Defense Ministry alleged that the photographs and videos supposedly showing Russian forces' crimes in Bucha are yet another provocation after Russian units totally departed from the town on March 30.

During an interview with Newsweek, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, claimed that the US is deliberately obscuring that, following the withdrawal of Russian soldiers, Ukrainian troops subjected the city of Bucha to artillery fire potentially resulting in civilian casualties. As per Antonov, the Kyiv authorities are putting the blame on Russia in the case of Bucha, where no civilians were harmed when the town was under Russian control.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the crimes perpetrated by Ukrainian extremists in Bucha are intended to intensify bloodshed and undermine the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded an independent investigation into the brutal killings of civilians in Bucha. The UN Chief expressed his dismay at photographs of residents who perished in the ill-fated town on Twitter. Antonio Guterres further requested that those accountable for the horrible act be held effectively responsible.

I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine.



It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 3, 2022

Image: AP