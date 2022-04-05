EU To Impose New Sanctions On Russia; Likely To Impact Leasing Of Aircraft, Steel Products

As the Russian aggression against Ukraine has continued for over 40 days, the European Union (EU), which has already imposed severe sanctions on Russia, is working on a fresh set of sanctions against Moscow. As per the reports of CNBC, two EU officials stated that a proposal for the next sanctions package includes aeroplane leasing, steel products, luxury items and jet fuel. The officials emphasised that the package is still in the works and it may undergo some changes as Russia-Ukraine negotiations continue in the coming days. Moreover, EU ambassadors are set to meet on Wednesday.

The decision to work on the set of new sanctions comes as horrific images and videos of dead bodies in Bucha, a Ukrainian city near the capital Kyiv, surfaced in the media. World has blamed Russia for the atrocities on civilians in Bucha and Zelenskyy has even termed the killings as 'genocide'. The accusations prompted a slew of requests from within the European Union for the bloc to punish Moscow even more severely for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Russia refuted the allegations of its involvement in mass Bucha killings.

World leaders condemn Bucha killings: 'Need to put greater pressure on Putin'

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the EU has been debating whether or not to impose an immediate ban on Russian gas, oil, and possibly coal. While some countries advocate a ban on Russian energy, others argue that they are overly reliant on Russian energy and that doing so would harm their economies more than Russia's. Following the crimes reported in Bucha, France's President, Emmanuel Macron, stated on Monday that the EU should agree to impose restrictions on Russian oil and coal.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told CNBC in Luxembourg on Monday that they aim to be less reliant on Russian energy imports to the European Union and that they need to put greater pressure on Putin and isolate Russia. He also said that they need to break all economic ties with Russia, but cutting the gas supply is not viable right now. Austria's federal finance minister, Magnus Brunner also opposed imposing gas-related sanctions stating that they rely heavily on Russian gas, and he believes that any sanctions on Russian gas will be detrimental to them more than the Russians. In the meanwhile, last month, Poland said it would no longer purchase Russian coal.

Image: AP