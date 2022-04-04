Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | EU To Provide Over Rs 14K Crore In Funds For Ukrainian Refugees Fleeing Russian Onslaught

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the European Union has decided to provide €17 billion (₹14,12,90,40,00,000) to help people who fled Ukraine to escape the war.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
EU

Image: AP


In a significant development, the European Union has decided to provide €17 billion (₹14,12,90,40,00,000) to help people who fled Ukraine to escape the war. The EU Council took the decision after adopting legislative amendments permitting member states to redirect resources from cohesion policy funds and the Fund for European Aid for the Most Deprived (FEAD) to help the refugees who fled the war-torn nation. The decision of the European Union Council comes amid the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, which continues for the second month. 

In the statement, the European Union called it an "important step" for enabling member states to meet increasing housing, education and health requirement.  It further said that member states could make use of up to €9.5 billion from the 2022 tranche of React-EU and unallocated cohesion funds from the 2014-2020 budget period. The EU Council adopted the CARE regulation amending the legal structure of the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) and the Fund for European Aid to the Most people in need (FEAD).  

More than 4.2 million people fled Ukraine to escape war: UNHCR

The United Nations refugee agency in its latest statistics revealed that more than 4.2 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine. According to the statistics released on the UNHCR website, 2,451,342 people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. 643,058 people have entered Romania, 394,740 Ukrainians have gone to Moldova, and 394,740 people have reached Hungary since the war started on February 24. Since Russia launched its military aggression against Ukraine, 301,405 people have fled, left their homes in Ukraine and moved to Slovakia. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia says Bucha killing 'provocation' to ask for more weapons

Charles Michel 'shocked' by visuals of atrocities in Bucha 

Meanwhile, the European Council President Charles Michel, on Sunday, April 3, stated that he was "shocked" by the visuals of atrocities carried out by Russian armed forces in Bucha city of Ukraine. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the EU Council President Charles Michel emphasized that European Union continues to assist Ukraine and NGOs who are collecting evidence for pursuing cases against Russia in international courts. He assured Ukraine of the European Union's support and added that further sanctions would be imposed by European Union against Russia. 

READ | India trying to solve Russia-Ukraine impasse, PM spoke to both Presidents: Aus HC to India

Image: AP

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Dynamo Kyiv to play vs Barcelona, PSG to raise funds for war victims
READ | Poland proposes formation of international commission to probe events in Ukraine's Bucha
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND