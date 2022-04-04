In a significant development, the European Union has decided to provide €17 billion (₹14,12,90,40,00,000) to help people who fled Ukraine to escape the war. The EU Council took the decision after adopting legislative amendments permitting member states to redirect resources from cohesion policy funds and the Fund for European Aid for the Most Deprived (FEAD) to help the refugees who fled the war-torn nation. The decision of the European Union Council comes amid the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, which continues for the second month.

In the statement, the European Union called it an "important step" for enabling member states to meet increasing housing, education and health requirement. It further said that member states could make use of up to €9.5 billion from the 2022 tranche of React-EU and unallocated cohesion funds from the 2014-2020 budget period. The EU Council adopted the CARE regulation amending the legal structure of the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) and the Fund for European Aid to the Most people in need (FEAD).

The EU is making nearly €17 billion available to help people escaping the war in Ukraine. The funding will be provided to EU member states via:



👉 cohesion funds

👉 REACT-EU

👉 home affairs funds



More ⬇️#StandWithUkraine #EUsolidarity — EU Council (@EUCouncil) April 4, 2022

More than 4.2 million people fled Ukraine to escape war: UNHCR

The United Nations refugee agency in its latest statistics revealed that more than 4.2 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine. According to the statistics released on the UNHCR website, 2,451,342 people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. 643,058 people have entered Romania, 394,740 Ukrainians have gone to Moldova, and 394,740 people have reached Hungary since the war started on February 24. Since Russia launched its military aggression against Ukraine, 301,405 people have fled, left their homes in Ukraine and moved to Slovakia.

Charles Michel 'shocked' by visuals of atrocities in Bucha

Meanwhile, the European Council President Charles Michel, on Sunday, April 3, stated that he was "shocked" by the visuals of atrocities carried out by Russian armed forces in Bucha city of Ukraine. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the EU Council President Charles Michel emphasized that European Union continues to assist Ukraine and NGOs who are collecting evidence for pursuing cases against Russia in international courts. He assured Ukraine of the European Union's support and added that further sanctions would be imposed by European Union against Russia.

Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre



EU is assisting #Ukraine & NGO’s in gathering of necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts.



Further EU sanctions & support are on their way.



Слава Україні! — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 3, 2022

Image: AP