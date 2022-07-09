EU To Raise Export Of Ukrainian Grain; Volume Of Shipments Doubled In June: Josep Borrell

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell on Friday announced that the European Union has increased the export of Ukrainian grain and that the volume of shipments has doubled in June.

Till now, 5.8 million tonnes of grain have been transported by the EU from Ukraine via "solidarity lanes", he asserted. Taking to Twitter, Borrell wrote, "1.2 billion people are severely exposed to the combination of rising food and energy prices and tightening financial conditions."

Now, Russia is blocking millions of tons of grains in Ukrainian storage facilities, using food as a weapon of war.

Accusing Russia of blocking Ukrainian ports, Borrell wrote, "Russia is now blocking millions of tonnes of grain in Ukrainian storage facilities, using food as a weapon of war." He added, saying, "Not only against Ukraine but against the most vulnerable countries in the world."

"This food crisis is not caused by any sanctions. But by Russia invading the world's breadbasket and turning the shipping lanes of the Black Sea into a war zone, " he said. Previously, on several occasions, the West has repeatedly blamed Moscow for blocking Ukrainian ports, leading to a food crisis across the world.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kremlin has agreed to allow safe passage for grain shipments only if Kyiv cleared its ports of mines. Earlier in June, Putin accused Western countries of showing a "cynical attitude" toward the food supply of developing nations, which have been worst affected due to a shortage of food and price hikes, reported RT. He said Russia is not concerned about impending exports and the West is responsible for the crisis.

Ukraine alone accounts for 10% of the world's wheat production

According to The New York Times, Ukraine accounts for around 10% of the world's wheat production, however, due to the ongoing war, the export of the cereal grain, a worldwide staple food, has been reduced to one-tenth. Furthermore, international shipments of wheat have been severely affected due to Russian aggression, resulting in shortages and price hikes. It is estimated that around 22 million to 25 million tonnes of grain are currently stuck due to the conflict.

