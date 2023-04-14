EU To Return Russian Frozen Assets After End Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis: EC Lawyers

The European Commission (EC) lawyers have reached a conclusion that assets of the Bank of Russia frozen in the EU would have to be returned to Russia after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, reported TASS news agency citing Die Welt newspaper. The EC lawyers arrived at the conclusion on Thursday, as per the unpublished EC document. According to EC experts, the assets of the Bank of Russia cannot be simply transferred to Ukraine.

"There is political will but legal barriers are high. The European Commission comes to a sobering conclusion that frozen assets cannot be touched since once upon a time when the war ends, they will have to be returned to Russia," reported the local newspaper. Further, European Commission has suggested investing frozen assets of the Bank of Russia in European government bonds and using the interest for payments to Ukraine. At the same time, the EU’s legal service has not yet found an answer to the question of what to do if the EU loses these funds in a certain situation, reported the newspaper.

Russian frozen assets and their affect

Last year in October, EU's Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders shared that €17 billion of Russian assets have been frozen since the Russia-Ukraine war began. "So far, the assets of 90 people have been frozen, over €17 billion in seven member states, including €2.2 billion in Germany," he said, reported the Kyiv Independent. Meanwhile, the EU Justice Commissioner said that these funds could be utilised on reconstructing Ukraine. "If it is money that comes from criminal businesses that the EU seizes, it is possible to channel it into a compensation fund for Ukraine. However, the amount is nowhere near enough to finance reconstruction," said Didier Reynders.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the law preventing foreign capital from exiting Russia has helped reduce threats to the country's financial system. "In the second quarter of last year, the Bank of Russia and the government introduced restrictions on the export of capital. And this made it possible to reduce threats to our financial system, ensure its stability, and then, based on the outcome, some restrictions were lifted or weakened," said Putin at a meeting on economic issues. Meanwhile, in November last year, the head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that the effects of sanctions on both the world and Russian economies "should not be underestimated", reported a local Russian newspaper. She has also warned the impact of this sanction would be impossible to ignore.