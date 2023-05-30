EU Top Diplomat Borrell Claims Russia Won't Negotiate Until It Wins Ukraine War

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in a scathing remark, claimed that Moscow will not stop until it wins the "special military operation" launched in February last year. He further added that he is "not optimistic in his expectations".

He made these remarks during an expert dialogue in Barcelona, Spain. "I see the clear will of Russia to win in the war. Russia will not negotiate until it wins. I am not optimistic in my expectations about how this conflict may develop in the summer [even though the European Union] continue building up its military assistance for Ukraine," TASS reported.

Interestingly, Borrell earlier mentioned that he feels like the "defence minister of the European Union" and not EU's top diplomat as he kept coordinating military assistance to Ukraine from the European Union.

What is Russia - Ukraine Conflict all about?

During the Cold War, Ukraine was a vital component of the Soviet Union. Being the centre of the union's agricultural output, defence industries, and military, as well as housing the Black Sea Fleet and some of the nuclear weapons, it was the second-most populous and powerful of the fifteen Soviet republics. Ukraine has aimed to carve its path as an independent state for nearly three decades after the dissolution of the Union and its independence. But until 2014, Ukraine and Russia maintained strong social and cultural ties as a former Soviet country.

Large-scale fighting was reduced by a 2015 peace agreement mediated by France and Germany, but regular clashes have persisted and political settlement efforts have stagnated. Early in 2021, the situation started to spiral out of hand. Russian resentment increased when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to permit the country to join NATO. Russia had long fought Ukraine's progress towards European institutions.

Putin declared two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine—Luhansk the People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic—to be independent states on February 21 and then sent troops there. The forces, which Russia has supported since 2014, will be "peacekeeping" in the regions, but they have not yet been deployed, according to Russia.

In retaliation, on February 22, the US placed sanctions on organisations under Russian control and two Russian banks, as well as barred Russia from accessing financial institutions in the West. Other Western allies have also slapped sanctions on Moscow, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan. Germany has also put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Germany and Russia on hold.