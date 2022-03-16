Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: EU Trade Chief Avers US And European Union-led Sanctions Could Severely Impact Russia

The US and European Union led sanctions on Russia could severely impact its economy, EU Trade Chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
EU trade chief

(Image: VDombrovskis/Twitter/AP)


The US and European Union-led sanctions on Russia could severely impact its economy, Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday. Addressing media reporters, the EU trade Chief said, “Together, the countries which are imposing this measure represent more than 40% of the world's GDP”. According to him, the sanctions would directly impact the Russian economy as well as drain the country’s much-needed resources in the ongoing war. Interestingly, his statement comes as western media floated reports that the Kremlin might be witnessing a shortage of weaponry and other equipment.

“If we look at the impact of the sanctions on Russia, we see the rouble has crashed,” Dombrovskis elaborated. He further added that trading on Moscow Stock Exchange remained suspended while Russia's credit rating has been downgraded to “junk status” – just about default levels. 

He also underscored that several multinational companies are leaving the country. It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, the UK announced a ban on all future investments in Russian Federation. Several other countries have announced similar measures.

READ | Ukraine welcomes EU, G7 & allies' decision to strip Russia of 'Most Favoured Nation' tag

Impact on EU

However, he warned that it will have an overall impact on the European economy as well. In response to embargoes, Russia is going to slap counter-sanctions on EU states which will adversely affect their economies. “We will see overall higher inflation, pressure on energy and food prices, and market volatility, “he said. “Rising energy and commodities prices, disruptions of supply chains: it will all have a negative knock-on effect on consumer prices and investment,” he added. 

READ | Joe Biden to travel to Europe to meet EU leaders amid Russia-Ukraine war on March 24

IMF issues similar warning

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that extraordinary sanctions imposed against Moscow will weaken financial intermediation and trade and will surely lead to recession. In a blog post, published on Tuesday, IMF asserted that the depreciation of the Russian Ruble has already caused inflation in the country and will further pull down the living standards of the population. Notably, the value of the Ruble has plunged to 0.0091 United States Dollar amidst the ongoing war.

READ | EU Council Prez urges Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine, calls for immediate ceasefire

"The consequences of Russia’s war on Ukraine have already shaken not just those nations but also the region and the world, and point to the importance of a global safety net and regional arrangements in place to buffer economies," IMF asserted. 

(Image: VDombrovskis/Twitter/AP)

 

READ | At UN, 53 member states & EU jointly condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: EU trade chief, Sanction against Russia, Sanctions against US
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND