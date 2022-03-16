The US and European Union-led sanctions on Russia could severely impact its economy, Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday. Addressing media reporters, the EU trade Chief said, “Together, the countries which are imposing this measure represent more than 40% of the world's GDP”. According to him, the sanctions would directly impact the Russian economy as well as drain the country’s much-needed resources in the ongoing war. Interestingly, his statement comes as western media floated reports that the Kremlin might be witnessing a shortage of weaponry and other equipment.

“If we look at the impact of the sanctions on Russia, we see the rouble has crashed,” Dombrovskis elaborated. He further added that trading on Moscow Stock Exchange remained suspended while Russia's credit rating has been downgraded to “junk status” – just about default levels.

He also underscored that several multinational companies are leaving the country. It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, the UK announced a ban on all future investments in Russian Federation. Several other countries have announced similar measures.

Impact on EU

However, he warned that it will have an overall impact on the European economy as well. In response to embargoes, Russia is going to slap counter-sanctions on EU states which will adversely affect their economies. “We will see overall higher inflation, pressure on energy and food prices, and market volatility, “he said. “Rising energy and commodities prices, disruptions of supply chains: it will all have a negative knock-on effect on consumer prices and investment,” he added.

As Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, we have to keep up economic pressure to drain Russia’s resources to finance its barbaric war.

Clearly, it is also affecting 🇪🇺 economy: #Ecofin discussed EU policy response to this crisis.

My statement: https://t.co/IUHGthYJbY pic.twitter.com/GwFzzaO2jH — Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) March 15, 2022

IMF issues similar warning

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that extraordinary sanctions imposed against Moscow will weaken financial intermediation and trade and will surely lead to recession. In a blog post, published on Tuesday, IMF asserted that the depreciation of the Russian Ruble has already caused inflation in the country and will further pull down the living standards of the population. Notably, the value of the Ruble has plunged to 0.0091 United States Dollar amidst the ongoing war.

"The consequences of Russia’s war on Ukraine have already shaken not just those nations but also the region and the world, and point to the importance of a global safety net and regional arrangements in place to buffer economies," IMF asserted.

(Image: VDombrovskis/Twitter/AP)