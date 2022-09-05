EU Transferred Its Diplomat To Moscow As Per Schedule, Seeks To Keep Dialogue Open: Report

The European Union transferred its ambassador to Moscow as per schedule, according to media reports citing a diplomatic source in Brussels. Roland Galharague of France will succeed German diplomat Markus Ederer an EU ambassador to Russia. TASS reported quoting the source that Galharague has already left Moscow.

On September 4, the source said, "The rotation of the head of the EU delegation to Russia is carried out on a schedule basis. Markus Ederer has left Russia and this post will soon be taken by France’s former Ambassador to Malaysia Roland Galharague. His appointment was endorsed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in June."

Despite the unprecedented crisis in relations with Russia over the Ukraine conflict, the ambassador stated that "the European Union maintains the position that diplomatic channels of dialogue with Moscow should be kept open." Ederer said that August 31 was his last day of work as the EU Ambassador to Russia in an interview with RTVI that was taped on that day and made public on September 2.

US ambassador to Russia left Moscow

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to Russia has also left Moscow after his diplomatic tenure came to an end. John Sullivan, 62, left Russia on September 4 and will retire after four decades of public service under five US presidents, according to a statement from the embassy. In December 2019, Sullivan was named ambassador to Moscow. Sullivan served as Assistant Secretary of State under Donald Trump's presidency and has held prominent roles in the justice, defence, and commerce ministries throughout his career.

The embassy added, "Elizabeth Rood will assume duties as Charge d'Affaires at U.S. Embassy Moscow until Ambassador Sullivan's successor arrives."

Since the beginning of Russia's offensive in Ukraine at the end of February, the West has placed harsh economic penalties on Moscow and supplied significant military assistance to Kyiv. The American embassy has also been working to negotiate the release of US nationals who have been jailed in Russia recently. It is worth mentioning here that basketball star Brittney Griner, was given a nine-year prison sentence by a Moscow court last month on drug-related charges.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP