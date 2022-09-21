Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaging in "a very dangerous nuclear gamble", the EU executive has warned while accusing Putin of making use of "nuclear element" as part of terror and stating that he must “stop such reckless behaviour". European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano further stated that the referendum planned in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will not be recognised and termed it "sham, illegal referenda," The Guardian reported.

"Putin is doing a nuclear gamble. He’s using the nuclear element as part of his arsenal of terror, it’s unacceptable," Stano said.

Stano said that EU member states have held talks regarding its response to the latest development in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as per the news report. Issuing a warning to Russia, Stano said Putin's decisions will have "consequences from our part." The EU's response comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in Russia. Putin's announcement comes a day after Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia. Earlier on 20 September, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell "strongly" condemned the referendum planned in occupied regions of Ukraine and termed the action a "violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in blatant breach of international law." He said that the results of the referendum will be "null and void" and not be recognised by the EU and its member states.

Ukraine: ⁦@JosepBorrellF⁩ on the illegal “referenda” in Luhansk,Kherson,Donetsk 👉 illegitimate organisers,under Russian military repression, will be null & void, but further undermining 🇺🇦 & violating intl. law: additional sanctions to be considered https://t.co/uJZgtt7LqG — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) September 20, 2022

Putin announces partial mobilisation in Russia

In his address to the nation on September 21, Putin stated that he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia. "I consider it necessary to support the proposal Ministry of Defense and the General Staff on the conduct of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said. He stressed that the decision is"fully adequate to the threats" faced by Russia and to protect their territory and to ensure the security of people in Russia and liberated regions. He accused West of launching a "nuclear war" against Russia. Issuing a stern warning to West, Putin said that Russia will use "all the means" to protect its territory and asserted that "it's not a bluff." He accused West of aiming to "weaken, divide and eventually destroy" Russia. In his address, Putin said, "In its aggressive anti-Russian policy, the West has crossed every line."

"I repeat, we are talking specifically about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all those who served in the Armed Forces, have certain military specialties and relevant experience. Those called up for military service before being sent to units will undergo additional military training without fail, taking into account the experience of a special military operation," Putin said.

