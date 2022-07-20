EU Warns Russia ‘likely’ To Cut Off 100% Gas Supply; Proposes Plan To Conserve Fuel

The European Union on July 19 proposed a plan for an alternative gas option as it expressed concern over a “likely scenario” that Russia could cut off the flow to Europe totally. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen iterated at a conference that the European nations must cut gas demand by at least 15% from August until March to make the bloc more energy resilient and shrink the reliance on Russian gas.

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it is partial, major cut off Russian, or total cut off Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready,” Von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels on July 19. “We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas, and this is a likely scenario," she furthermore added.

EU European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed a Gas Demand Reduction Plan to cut the reliance on Russian energy. She iterated that to implement the alternative plan, the bloc would need an approval from a majority of member states. An EU announcement underscored the need to conserve the energy in summer to be able to use it for winter. States like Germany have also been playing out a contingency plan as Moscow reduced the gas supply on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs via the Baltic Sea. The reduced gas deliveries has affected nearly half the countries in the bloc, Von der Leyen warned.

IEA warns energy crisis in EU can turn 'perilous'

Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) also earlier warned Europe about Russia’s speculated moves to totally squeeze natural gas flows issuing a red alert for the bloc's energy crisis. The intergovernmental agency cautioned European nations that as Moscow is expected to cut off the 100% gas export to EU, the situation is "especially perilous" as Europe is at the epicentre of the energy market turmoil. EU "must reduce gas consumption now to protect itself against a winter shortage and must act now," warned the IEA in a statement.

Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency said that the gas crisis in Europe has been building for a while since Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February, and that Russia’s role in it has been clear "from the beginning." The IEA noted that Russia has been preventing a significant amount of gas from reaching Europe since five months ahead of launching brutal assault in Kyiv. "We raised the alarm further in January, highlighting how Russia’s large and unjustified reductions in supplies to Europe were creating “artificial tightness in markets” and driving up prices at exactly the same time as tensions were rising over Ukraine," Birol reiterated.

Image: AP